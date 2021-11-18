The Wharton Independent School District’s Board of Trustees took no action regarding the contract for a Wharton Junior High School special education teacher and a physical education teacher following executive session Thursday.
The board of trustees went into closed doors for just over an hour to discuss the two positions that were unnamed in the meeting agenda.
Board President Curtis W. Evans spoke very briefly when trustees reconvened into open session at 10:12 p.m., saying Wharton ISD Superintendent Dr. Michael O’Guin “did not have any recommendation.”
The meeting was then adjourned.
According to the WISD board meeting agenda, the board went into executive session for the following:
• consultation with the district’s attorney concerning legal issues and procedural issues related to ending employment relationship with contract employees and all other issues pertaining by law;
• discuss possible contract action for WJHS special education teacher and WJHS physical education teacher including proposed termination of contract and suspension without pay for good cause.
The regular school board meeting comes nearly two weeks after Sasha Rene Baldwin, a WJHS special education teacher, and Marcus Chandler, a PE coach for boys in seventh and eighth grades, were each arrested and booked into the Wharton County Jail on marijuana less than 2 ounces charges. Chandler, who was an assistant with the Wharton Tigers football program during the season, was arrested on a weapon charge after a handgun was found in his vehicle.
The two were spotted by Wharton police in separate vehicles after Pleasure Park closed at 10 p.m.
Days after the arrest, WISD Superintendent Dr. Michael O’Guin said, “The district is aware that two employees were arrested this weekend while off duty and away from school premises for conduct that did not involve any other staff or any students. “We are still gathering information. The employees have been placed on administrative leave while we investigate. Since it involves employees I will not be commenting further.”
As of Thursday night, the two educators are still listed on WJHS’s roster as being employed.
The Journal-Spectator emailed Wharton ISD spokesperson Bridget English followup questions. There will be more in the Saturday, Nov. 20 edition.
