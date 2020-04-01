The ongoing coronavirus crisis had some effects on the launching of the City of Wharton’s Food Truck Lunch Series at Guffey Park on Monday, March 16.
According to the City of Wharton, its intention was for this bi-monthly event to be a gathering opportunity for the community. But city officials, during this inaugural event, opted not to provide tables and chairs out of an abundance of caution and in recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding gathering spaces and the COVID-19 virus.
Nevertheless, the Food Truck Lunch Series did debut with the local and well-known Georgia Mae’s Good Eats food truck serving up burgers, patty melts, its popular “enchilada egg rolls, fish tacos, and boudin balls. According to a City of Wharton newsletter, “members of the community were out in full force to support this new endeavor and to experience the city’s newest rotating lunch option. Almost 100 people came out to eat, making this the best lunch had anywhere’ for Georgia Mae’s.”
Earlier this year, the Wharton City Council unanimously approved to have this series every first and third Monday of the month from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Wharton officials said permanent updates to this portion of the Guffey Park space are planned to begin soon, including replacing the spaces with a painted surface, installing permanent table seating options, and adding umbrellas.
According to the city newsletter, “hopes are that this small portion of the parking lot can be activated on a regular basis for anything from food trucks to live music or other events.”
