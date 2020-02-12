Wharton County will be among law enforcement agencies across Texas participating in this year’s Warrant Round-Up.
Local law enforcement will join other regional participants in this annual event to locate individuals with outstanding warrants. The Round-Up is scheduled to begin Saturday, March 7.
County law enforcement officials are encouraging individuals with warrants to contact the appropriate court to resolve their cases voluntarily.
To remove oneself from an embarrassing situation, he/she is asked to contact the court in which one received the citation.
Under Texas law, individuals who appear before a court and make a good faith effort to resolve their outstanding Class C Warrants are afforded safe harbor and not subject to arrest. Additionally, if a judgment is rendered against an individual who is unable to pay the judgment, the individual may request a judge to assess their ability to pay and offer alternative means to satisfy the judgment.
Once the arrest period begins, officers will aggressively seek out wanted individuals. Arrests can take place at any location, including the defendant’s home, school or workplace.
For more information about warrants defendants must contact the appropriate court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.