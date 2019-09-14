Following Wharton County Commissioners approval to suspend the rule to allow the application of 2,4-D this month, the Texas Department (TDA) and the county’s Extension Office acted on the action after Monday, Sept. 9.
Corrie Bowen, who is the Wharton County Extension agent, said the TDA’s Perry Cervantes replied two days after the Commissioners Court action in a letter to County Judge Phillip Spenrath approving the court request.
Cervantes is with the TDA’s Pesticide Program Division and is coordinator for Pesticide Certification and Compliance, based in Austin.
Bowen said this is his cooperation with the court to get the word out to Wharton County farmers and ranchers.
In a press release, Bowens said the TDA granted the suspension of a rule regarding the application dates of 2,4-D in Wharton County – Section 7.53(oo)(1) and (2) of the special provisions for Wharton County of the Texas pesticide laws and regulations.
The suspension allows for the ground application of 2,4-D and 2,4-D containing herbicides by permit on the west side of the Colorado River in Wharton County, which began Monday, Sept. 9.
Ground applications of 2,4-D on the east side of the Colorado River in Wharton County are already permissible under rule 7.53(oo)(1). All other applicable rules for Wharton County continue in effect.
Pesticide applicators are urged to pay special attention to 7.53(oo)(4)
“In no case shall 2,4-D be used to treat any area that is nearer than two miles to any susceptible crop,” Bowen said. “Pay close attention that this rule suspension granted by TDA only allows the application of 2,4-D by ground application only beginning September 9th.”
The aerial application of 2,4-D in Wharton County continues to be prohibited until Sunday, Sept. 15 on the east side of the Colorado River and until Tuesday, Oct. 1 on the west side of the Colorado River. Also note in rule 7.50 (b) (3) that the use of any turbine or blower-type ground application equipment to apply regulated herbicides is prohibited.
Also, in a regulated county such as Wharton County, no person shall spray regulated herbicides (2,4-D, dicamba, MCPA, or quinclorac) when the wind velocity exceeds 10 miles per hour or as specified on the product label, if the label is more restrictive.
Regulated herbicide spray permit applications are available at the Wharton County Extension Office.
For more on this, you may also visit the following website: http://texasagriculture.gov/Portals/0/forms/PEST/Applicator/spraypermitq820.pdf
Bowen said TDA pesticide license holders are required to submit a regulated herbicide spray permit when 2,4-D, dicamba, MCPA, or quinclorac will be sprayed in a regulated county. The submission of the regulated spray permit pertains to 2,4-D, but also when spraying dicamba, MCPA, or quinclorac in Wharton County.
Completed regulated herbicide spray permit applications can be faxed to the TDA regional office in Houston at 888-223-5606.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.