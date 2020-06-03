Wharton County residents were asked by their county judge if they lived in a mobile home or travel trailer in a news release he issued on Monday, June 1.
The question came in a timely manner as it was the first day of hurricane season, which does not end until Nov. 30.
Judge Phillip Spenrath’s comments were part of a correspondence through the WC’s Office of Emergency Management.
“Hurricanes, tropical storms and severe thunderstorms can produce winds in excess of what your mobile home or travel trailer can safely withstand. Make plans now where you will go if high winds are forecast for our area,” the news release said.
Spenrath said there are no severe weather shelters in Wharton County, so a person must be ready to take care of his/her own life and property.
There is also information shared by the county’s OEM that a Red Cross shelter will not be south of Interstate-10, which is located at least 40 miles away in Houston.
“Evacuation times will vary based on the size of the storm and area being evacuated. Plan on leaving before the arrival of 40 mph winds to your area,” Spenrath said. “You are responsible for your safety.”
The news release did pose questions a resident should ask him or herself:
How will you know severe weather is approaching?
If in a travel trailer, will you evacuate for tropical storms or hurricanes?
Where will you go if you do leave?
How much time will you need to evacuate if you plan to leave?
The National Weather Service website is weather.gov/hgx
