The Texas House of Representatives voted on Thursday, Jan. 14 to adopt the House Rules for the 87th Legislative Session.
Each of these policies govern the procedures and operations of the House Chamber, according to the Texas House Republican Caucus.
In announcing the adoption of the procedural rules, Caucus Chairman Jim Murphy said this relates to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, members of the Texas House had to consider new protocols for us to conduct legislative business on behalf of the citizens who elected us to serve them,” Murphy said. “While there were many strategic challenges to get through, I want to thank all of my colleagues for collaborating on these critical matters. With these measures in place, our legislators can get the work of the people accomplished in a safe and healthy manner.”
By adopting the House Rules, Texas House Republicans said it “increased transparency in the legislative process, protected autonomy for committees, and ensured continuous, robust public input.”
With legislative committees now established for the session, a fully-developed procedure for debating and amending bills on the House floor, and other essential functions addressed, the Texas House is able to turn its attention to the important issues that Texans want lawmakers to focus on this session, including adopting a balanced budget, health care, property tax reform, border security, enhancing infrastructure, redistricting, and more.
In the weeks leading up to the start of the legislative session, a Rules Working Group led by Representatives Todd Hunter (R-Corpus Christi), Brooks Landgraf (R-Odessa), Ana Hernandez (D-Houston), and Joe Moody (D-El Paso) developed the originally proposed House Rules and encouraged members to participate in their development by submitting their recommendations. These steps were imperative for the membership to have a voice and unanimously agree upon the official procedures for the session.
The Texas House Republican Caucus is comprised of all Republican members serving in the Texas House of Representatives. The caucus said it provides research, education, policy development and other support to its members and their staff.
The Texas House Republican Caucus said it works to promote limited government, fiscal responsibility, and personal liberty to continue cultivating economic growth for all Texans.
