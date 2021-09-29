Wharton County Junior College recently partnered with the Nuclear Power Institute (NPI) to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Nuclear Engineering & Science Center (NESC) TRIGA reactor with the “Nuclear Power, Process, and Manufacturing Technology Workshop for STEM Educators”.
Held Aug. 28, this one-day program brought 62 educators from across the state to WCJC’s Bay City campus to learn about the nuclear power, process, and manufacturing technology industries. The information provided to the participating educators identified opportunities, programs, careers, requirements, and job outlooks in each of the listed industries.
One of the deliverables and commitments made by the participating educators was to bring the material covered back into their classroom. In the fall semester, the educators are expected to distribute the WCJC material amongst their students and present the information they were provided from this workshop. NPI said the impact of this program could reach several thousand students across Texas. Some activities that have been reported by educators range from in-depth looks into two-year technical degrees, introduction into process and manufacturing technology, and projects and presentations relating to future job outlooks for nuclear and process technology operators and manufacturing maintenance.
