Rain has been falling in a seemingly endless cascade in Wharton County in the last few months, creating not only flooding problems but pest control issues for local crop producers.
“We’ve gotten several calls about fall armyworms in pasture and hay,” AgriLife Extension Integrated Pest Management Agent Kate Crumley said.
Fall armyworms have popped up in local hay fields and have also been known to ravage corn, cotton, sorghum, wheat, Bermudagrass and more. In previous studies of the insects’ impact in infested cotton fields in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi, researchers found armyworms damaged six percent of the fields’ crops, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Fall armyworms are green and brown caterpillars, about one inch long, that eventually grow into moths. These critters have a distinctive inverted “Y” shape on their heads, and one moth can lay 2,000 eggs, according to AgriLife.
The grass strain of fall armyworms can pop up in hay fields after prolonged rainy weather in July through fall while the corn strain is commonly found invading corn, sorghum or cotton fields in spring and early summer, according to Crumley.
Fall armyworms can be successfully controlled before they mature to full size and before too many of them pop up. If farmers find two to three armyworms that are half an inch long or larger per square foot, then they can be treated with specific pesticides, according to Crumley.
Another pest that has resurfaced this year was new to Wharton County only four years ago.
“We’ve had a couple of questions about bermudagrass stem maggots in pasture and hay,” Crumley said.
Bermudagrass stem maggots feed on hay stems before growing into adult flies. Texas researchers estimate that 8.9 pounds of hay yield per acre was lost for every one percent of damaged hay stems. The amount of damage the maggots do to crops can vary.
These insects are native to parts of Asia and were identified by the Wharton County AgriLife Extension Office in Wharton area hay fields in early June 2020. The maggots, which eventually evolve into small flies, have been in Wharton County since 2017, in Texas since 2013 and in the US since 2010.
To treat fields for bermudagrass stem maggot damage, producers can use an insecticide alone or they can harvest early and then use insecticide, according to a 2020 media release by Extension Agent Corrie Bowen.
Other insects that have been giving local growers a hard time include the sugarcane aphid, cotton bollworms and stink bugs. These are common pests for the area and can affect a variety of Wharton County crops.
“The sugarcane aphids have been bad in places in sorghum,” Crumley said. “We don’t always see those in high numbers, but they aren’t a new pest. Otherwise it’s been the same pests but just a shift in when we’ve seen them.”
Infestations of these insects are treatable, and local experts recommend producers be proactive when fighting pests.
