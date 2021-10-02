According to the Wharton County Elections Department, all registered voters will have the opportunity to cast their ballots Nov. 2 for eight possible amendments to the Texas Constitution. Visit the following weblink to view a sample ballot:
The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 4. For information call 979-532-0193.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.