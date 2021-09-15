The voting period is over. The results are final. Four new members have been elected to the board of directors of the Wharton Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture.
Elected are: Kari Lutringer, an attorney with Wader, Perches, Kerlick and Hundl; Miguel Santes, owner of the Cutting Edge Barbershop; Jacob Roberson, Roberson Air Conditioning; and Barbara Fortenberry, executive director of Just Do It Now.
Retiring from the board are Traci Knight, administrator of the OakBend Medical Center’s Wharton Hospital Campus; and Laura Reyna, Wharton County 4-H and Youth Development Extension Agent with Texas A&M AgriLife.
New directors will begin serving three-year terms on Oct. 1.
Santes was appointed to the board earlier this year to fulfill an unexpired term and was eligible for a full, three-year term.
Ballots were mailed to all members. The deadline was noon Thursday, Sept. 9. A ballot board tallied the ballots and certified the results shortly after noon.
Carry-over chamber directors are Richard Lockley of Wharton Feed & Supply, Debra Evans of the First State Bank, Lacy Border of Flowers It Is, Debbie Folks of Wied Realty, Sandra Kachmar of Mid-Coast Title Co., Kristi Kocian of Custom Creations, and Steve Wisnieski of My Storehouse Mini Storage.
Board chair is Chad Faucett of Edward Jones investments; vice chair is David Tripulas DDS; and treasurer is Bill Wallace, editor and publisher of the Wharton Journal-Spectator.
TikTok
I love TikTok. There it is, I came out and said it. I love TikTok. I said it again.
Why, you may ask? It is a fascinating way to drive business and brand. And here are 13 other reasons:
1. You learn about people who are different than you— how they think, feel, live, travel, eat, and do business.
2. You learn how other people perceive people just like you.
3. You larn that people are people everywhere.
4. You learn how wonderfully others can inspire, educate, and enlighten others.
5. There is a lot of stuff about drumming and music creation.
6. Briana Valdez of the Sweet Spot in Wharton, Texas, is a genius.
7. You get to hear directly from people who are genuine authorities in their fields, whether business, culture, education, philosophy. They get straight to it. Which leads to 8:
8. Some of you may love Ted talks; TikTok is filled with lots of short Ted-like talks.
9. You can quickly and efficiently dismiss people you think are too silly or dumb at that moment.
10. You learn that innovation and entrepreneurship is alive and well. By lots of young people, too.
11. As much as dinosaurs my age complain about “young people today,”, there might be just as many “young people today” wondering about the shape of the planet we are leaving them with.
12. You learn that humor and satire is not frowned upon on TikTok.
And 13. That dancing can be marvelously weird. Often it is No. 9. And why do so many people wear swim suits when they are not at the pool or the ocean?
Ron Sanders is Wharton Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture executive director. He can be reached at ron.sanders@whartonchamber.com or 979-532-1862.
