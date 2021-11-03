We have friends, we have special friends and then, if we are fortunate, we have friends like Paul Francoeur. We are so proud of this brave soldier who was awarded the Purple Heart during his military career, as well as many other awards. After he retired from the military, he worked in Marseille, France where he met and married his wife, Denise. In 1980, they moved to the United States.
When Paul and Denise moved to Wharton in 1982 with their two, beautiful children, they did not wait for people to come to them. They immediately became a part of this community. Denise opened her store, Alternations by Denise, on the Courthouse Square, and Paul worked as a consultant for several healthcare organizations in Wharton and Bay City.
Paul was thoughtful of others. When Paul learned that Danny Frances, Jr. (known by most as “Buddy”) was going to the Army, he went over to visit with him. He talked to him and prepared him for what Army life would be like, and gave him one of his patches that he had received during his military career. Buddy was most appreciative of the conversation, and took the patch with him to boot camp.
I remember Paul being so proud a few years ago when Denise got her U.S. citizenship. Passing this test is very difficult to do, and I doubt that many of us who were born in this country could pass a test like that. Paul’s greatest asset was just being himself. He loved people and was always ready to give a big hug and kiss to family and friends.
It was a joy for me to be a friend of Paul. He was always a pleasure to be around. In later years, we became texting friends. It may have just been a sentence or two, but it was always bright and upbeat. Paul, was a wonderful friend, and will be missed by many of us who loved him dearly.
Yesterday, was the date to vote on a group of propositions, and it brought up a question I’ve had for a year. Who authors the propositions on the ballot, and why do they make it so complicated? If any of you reading this have any insight on our question, please share with us.
Why do all propositions have to be written where the interpretation of the position is not straightforward? Why do we often have to vote “yes” on something that, when read, can be interpreted as a vote for “no?” In every election, since I was first eligible to vote, this has always been the case. What should be easy for citizens is quite complicated and makes it difficult to get the preferred result.
Of course, we ought to study the ballots before voting, but the likelihood is that a good percentage of us will not see the ballot until sitting down to vote. And only then do we realize the language on the ballot is quite confusing which can end with the wrong vote being cast.
For those of you who enjoy our wonderful Farmer’s Market, come by the Wharton Country Club this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a Treasure Sale and Vendor’s Market. Club members will be selling gently-used items such home décor, clothing and furniture. Local vendors will also be there with their booths full of wonderful treats, gifts and goodies for those who need to buy something for friends, family or just themselves. Everyone is invited!
Billie Jones is a longtime resident who writes a weekly column on items of interest in this community. She can be reached at bhjones6@sbcglobal.net
