How much Future Farmers of America groups through local school districts were impacted financially won’t be known for a while now that the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo (HLS&R) announced it shut down weeks before it was scheduled to close.
The physical impact was immediate as some FFA members and 4-H students did not have the opportunity to showcase their animals, causing them to lose money they would have otherwise earned through sales.
Spring Break would have been the ideal time for FFA students from various school districts in Wharton County to spend more time in Houston.
Schools districts from Wharton, Boling and East Bernard were closed for Spring Break.
Jayson Hill, ag instructor with East Bernard FFA, said the closing did affect his students.
“We had 16 heifers loaded on the trailer and sitting in line to unload so we could show March 12-14. We also had one pig that was going to show March 18-19,” Hill said. “There were several more pigs and steers that East Bernard 4-H would have had going.”
East Bernard FFA students were at the HLS&R as early as March 4. Someone associated with the group took a picture of FFA students and highlighted it.
“If you’re at the Houston rodeo tonight, buy a program from the East Bernard FFA. Our kids are eager to sell to you,” the group said.
Boling FFA had shared a photo of Jesse Huddleston from a Wednesday, March 4 event.
“Congratulations to Jesse Huddleston for catching a calf yesterday at the opening night of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Way to go,” Boling FFA said.
Wharton FFA said there were plans to have four heifers at the HLS&R’s junior breeding beef show, a pig on Monday, March 16 and livestock judging the same day.
Safety was reason for closure
The reason for the closing was in the interest of public health, according to the City of Houston and the Houston Health Department.
On Wednesday, March 11, they ordered the HLS&R to close and officials complied.
“The Rodeo is deeply saddened; however, the safety and well-being of our guests and our community is our top priority. Out of precaution, the city has decided that this is the best course of action for our community. Having to close early is extremely difficult as guests, volunteers, exhibitors, rodeo athletes and entertainers look forward to the 20 days of the Rodeo each year.”
The HLS&R, which has been in existence since 1932, said next year it would continue to promote agriculture, education, entertainment and Western heritage.
Regarding ticket refunds and donations, more information would be communicated.
Montgomery County resident visit
In a press release from Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner’s office on Wednesday, March 11, he signed a proclamation declaring a Local State of Disaster Due to a Public Health Emergency to help contain and mitigate COVID-19 from spreading.
“The action follows the identification of a positive COVID-19 case in a Montgomery County resident with no reported out-of-state travel and no identified contact with another person with COVID-19. It is an indication of community spread. Community spread occurs when a person contracts an illness from an unknown source,” Turner said in the press release. “Health officials believe the Montgomery County man who tested positive also attended the World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest.”
Mayor Turner and Houston-area health authorities determined immediate action was needed to protect the public’s health. At the time, there were two positive cases of COVID-19 in the city of Houston.
“I have taken this step to contain and mitigate the virus. To this point, the cases in Houston, Harris County and Fort Bend County have all been linked to international travel,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner. “As we have indicated since we first starting monitoring COVID-19, we would act quickly and accordingly based on new information. The information about the possibility of community spread in the Houston-area is a game-changer. We made a tough call, but it was the right call to protect the people of our city.”
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, who also signed the emergency disaster declaration, said this virus “does not respect political or geographical boundaries.”
“Our response to this challenge requires that we use every tool in our toolbox to contain and mitigate the very real threat this global outbreak has on our health and our communities. I strongly urge residents, businesses, and schools to take this seriously and to take reasonable precautionary steps to protect our most vulnerable residents from exposure.”
For the health and safety of attendees, volunteers and employees, Rodeo Houston “phased down” on Wednesday evening.
The three week event was scheduled to end March 22.
WCYF plans to move forward
The local response on March 11 from officials with the Wharton County Youth Fair (WCYF) was “heartbreaking.”
“Our hearts go out to all involved with RodeoHouston – exhibitors, volunteers, staff, vendors. It's heartbreaking,” the WCYF shared.
On Thursday, March 12, Sandy Valigura, director of the WCYF’s Cookoff Contest, said entries are slow, but historically, it increases as the event draws near.
The cookoff is planned Friday and Saturday, April 3-4.
The WCYF also announced on March 12 that the fairgrounds would be the site of a project show utilizing Houston broilers and turkeys. Poultry will start checking at 6 a.m. Saturday, March 14.
“We will update with additional details as they are available,” the WCYF said.
Andy Kirkland, coordinator with the Wharton County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) has spoken publicly about COVID-19 several times for the past two weeks.
He said symptoms to watch for include: fever, cough, and shortness of breath. The symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure, he said.
The county’s OEM said reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases.
Kirkland has shared this information with OEMs in Wharton, East Bernard and El Campo.
