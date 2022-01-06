A free, guided tour of the historic Wharton County Courthouse will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8. Jeffrey Blair, who was instrumental in the building’s restoration, will be the tour guide. Participants can experience the story of the most extensive courthouse restoration project in the history of Texas.
