The City of Wharton and Wharton County has shared a breakdown of which first responders would be using a future FEMA shelter dome the Wharton Independent School District has planned in case of a hurricane.
Up to 694 people from public works, volunteer fire departments, police departments, and other first responders would be allowed to use the building during an emergency, according to the Offices of Emergency Management (OEM) for the City of Wharton and Wharton County.
The information will be discussed next Monday during Wharton City Council and Commissioners Court meetings when a resolution is considered to approve a letter of intent to participate in the development and operations plan.
OEM Coordinator Stephen Johnson received a letter dated July 1 from the Hazard Mitigation Section of the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) that will be introduced during the Wharton meeting.
Wharton County Judge Phillip Spenrath, Wharton Mayor Tim Barker, and Wharton ISD Superintendent Dr. Michael O’Guin are expected to receive letters they will present to their governing bodies for consideration and approval. The three resolutions must be submitted by Aug. 1.
The population to be protected in the “safe room” has been determined according to guidance based on FEMA’s determination on population and safe room size totaling 13,960 square feet. There would be 694 people each taking up 20 square feet of space in the building, plus up to four wheelchair-bound persons each taking up similar square footage of space. This does not include egress – room to walk around or evacuate.
“This is the space that the operations mode section of the plan will consider to be available,” State Hazard Mitigation Office Josh Davies said.
The 694 people consist of two groups. The first group is emergency personnel that are essential to the duties of first responders in a hurricane disaster and essential to the operation of the safe room, and the second is STEAR and RAVE registries, which would be people who have already been registered as having disabilities, limited mobility, communication barriers, and assistance for medical, transportation and personal care.
It is not intended for the general public, the TDEM said.
This is because a declaration of a local state of emergency by Judge Spenrath or Mayor Barker would trigger the safe room to shift from Maintenance Mode (daily use by Wharton ISD) to Operations Mode (hurricane safe room used by Wharton County and City of Wharton).
WISD, the city, and county leaders would participate in the development of the operations plan. Several elements would be involved in setting this up, including the following: confirmed safe room design; duration of occupancy; intended occupants; staffing and personnel; contact lists; job descriptions; staff training; work shifts; community outreach and notification system; addressing functional needs of occupants; alert signals and drills; pets; emergency provisions; communication equipment; emergency supplies; access and entry; parking; entering the safe room; registering occupants; locking down the safe room; operations during an event; security; first aid and health services; communication; post event operations; maintenance specific to needs of operation’s mode.
Wharton ISD was granted $400,000 from the TDEM to fund the dome in early 2020.
