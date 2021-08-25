A local state of disaster was declared if and when state funds become available for Wharton County landowners, if persons who are smuggling humans and are evading law enforcement, have their personal property damaged.
The unanimous decision by the Wharton County Commissioners Court Monday at the request of Sheriff Shannon Srubar is in keeping with Texas Government Code for what Judge Phillip Spenrath described as an ongoing surge of individuals unlawfully crossing the Texas-Mexico border. There is an increase in vehicle pursuits, both men said, that mostly involves the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety related to criminal activity and illegal immigrants passing through the county.
“It is our understanding that local landowners are being faced with thousands of dollars in fence repair and other damage costs that are caused by illegal aliens and people who bring them here. They are going through fences, fields and pastures to avoid capture,” Spenrath said. “Pursuant to talks in Austin, there may, and we want to stress – may – because it is not there yet, but there may soon be state funds available so landowners can seek reimbursement for the cost associated with damages.”
By declaring a state of disaster, the county is then eligible for possible funds.
The action taken by commissioners is specifically limited to persons who are aiding in criminal activity involving illegal immigrants who crossed the Texas-Mexico border. It doesn’t relate to the ongoing coronavirus.
“It’s not a blanket disaster, it’s very specific,” Spenrath said. Moreover, funding cannot be used to pay for additional law enforcement.
Srubar said if and when the state funds become available for landowners, it will be retroactive from Monday’s date – Aug. 23. The WCSO would assist landowners in applying for funding should it come to that.
“We constantly hear the term border crisis, and it’s very serious for natural borders in the counties that are right along the area, and it’s just as much of a problem in Wharton County,” Srubar said.
There has been an increase in the amount of contacts the WCSO has seen the past several months.
Prior to January, the WCSO averaged up to six pursuits per year that involved the smuggling of persons. It is now up to five to six monthly, Srubar said.
Last month, a pursuit resulted in the death of a person on US 59 in Hungerford, and another highway accident near there involved a trailer truck that was transporting cabbage, and without the driver’s knowledge illegals, too, one of them a pregnant woman who was transported by Life Flight, the sheriff said.
Sunday, the WCSO and DPS worked together to chase several vehicles with illegals in them. The pursuit, which included DPS air support once again, ended north of Wharton and several arrests were made.
“It’s starting to get overwhelming. There are times when the U.S. Border Patrol cannot come, and deputies are having to transport illegals to Victoria, and once to Corpus Christi,” Srubar said. “I don’t mind us doing that. We will continue to aid our federal partners, and continue to do whatever we can to aid in this crisis.”
Wharton County will not incur additional costs from this state of disaster declaration that is in effect for one year.
