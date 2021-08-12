The Wharton Independent School District wants parents and the community to be advised of the traffic changes and patterns for the 2021-22 school year as students, faculty and administrators at Wharton High School and Wharton Junior High School merge into one campus. With the expected increase of traffic in the area, Wharton ISD police officers will be on duty to relieve traffic congestion, improve traffic flow, and the overall experience for those affected.
Wharton ISD released the following notable changes to the Wharton High School campus:
Wharton High School campus
• WHS visitor parking and staff parking will be located in the New Gym parking lot (Main entrance remains the same)
• WHS student parking and bus drop off will be located in the Old Gym parking lot
There will be no thru traffic on Abell Street in front of the field house. All vehicles parked in the Old Gym parking lot will exit to the left and enter Ahldag Street (1 Tiger Avenue).
Wharton Junior High School campus
• WJHS student drop off and pick up will be located in the New Gym parking lot (New Gym walkway)
• Traffic will enter from Jr. College Boulevard turning left to enter the parking lot
• Traffic will Exit the parking lot by turning right onto Ahldag St.
• WJHS visitor and staff parking will be located in the rear parking lot next to the Wharton City Pool (Follow signs for WJHS main entrance for front offices)
Wharton Junior High parent, at 8 a.m. the drop off gate will be secured and the student will need to report to the rear of the campus near the pool to check-in
Changes to the traffic pattern may vary to relieve congestion and improve traffic flow by Wharton ISD police officer(s) on duty.
Staying safe and speaking up
A program called “Stay Safe. Speak Up” is available if a student, parent, or a person in the community has a safety concern that involves one of the campuses with the Wharton Independent School District.
According to Wharton ISD Police Department, you can report these concerns to the campus’ Crime Stoppers.
The “Stay Safe. Speak Up” program is available if it involves the following:
• bullying, threats
• drugs, alcohol abuse
• suspicious behavior
• suicide, self abuse
• problem relationships
• sexual assault
• fights, violence, abuse
• weapons
• thefts, vandalism
• health concerns
If you have a cellphone, you can download the app: StaySafe.SpeakUp
Enter district identification code: wisd (all lower case).
You can also call 1-866-listen2me and leave your concern via a recorded message, with a live person, or log on to a computer to visit the Wharton ISD website, which provides the same information.
Student dress code
The following is the 2021-22 Dress and Grooming Guidelines that was approved by the Wharton Independent School District Board of Trustees earlier this year. Wharton ISD administration released this information in advance of the beginning of the school year Wednesday.
DRESS AND PERSONAL APPEARANCE
Wharton ISD has a dress and grooming code that is established to teach grooming and hygiene, prevent disruptions, avoid safety hazards, and teach respect for oneself and others. Students should be dressed and groomed in a manner that is clean, neat, that will not be a safety hazard to themselves and others, and that promotes a positive self-image and impression for both the student and those around him or her.
Given that school is the student’s environment where the student will learn social skills and the proper way to interact with peers and persons of authority, students are expected to dress in a way appropriate to that environment.
The staff of the school is authorized to enforce the district’s Dress and Grooming Guideline. Final determination of acceptable dress and grooming standards rests with the principal of the student’s designee and cannot be appealed.
GENERAL
Any clothing, jewelry, accessories or tattoos with decorations, patches, lettering, advertisements, etc. considered obscene or offensive are not allowed. This includes clothing, jewelry or accessories having criminal street gang identifiers, accessories that may be used as weapons, and accessories having drug, sex tobacco, or alcoholic beverage references or designs.
SHIRTS
• Shirts must be clean and neat.
• Shirt tops must touch the waist of pants/skirts at all times (i.e when in movement, when arms are extended or raised, and when in seated position, etc.)
• The length of an untucked shirt must not be longer than the tip of the longest finger with the student’s hands fully extended down the side of the student’s leg.
• Sleeveless, see-through, strapless tops, and low-cut blouses/tops/sweaters are not allowed.
PANTS
• Pajama bottoms, sleepwear, or lounge wear are not allowed.
• Clothing should be appropriately sized. Baggy clothing is not allowed.
• Pants should be worn at the wait at all times. No sagging at any time. Pants that do not fit (are more than one size too big for the waist) should not be worn unless the student has a belt that keeps the pants in dress code.
• Pants with holes are allowed and must be worn with tights underneath to cover exposed skin.
• Form-fitting garments, such as leggings, are appropriate and may be worn under jeans, skirts, or dresses. If wearing tight-fitting leggings, the shirt or sweater must meet length requirements for dresses, skirts, or shorts.
• Wind pants and sweatpants are allowed.
SHORTS/DRESSES/SKIRTS
• The length of the garment must be no shorter than two inches above the knee.
• Loose fitting athletic (basketball) shorts are allowed.
• Dresses may not be halter type, sleeveless, or strapless. Low cut fronts/backs, and/or low cut dresses are not allowed.
ACCESSORIES
• Visible piercings allowed only in the ears. Nose rings are not allowed.
• Boys may have one stud earring in each ear.
• Excessively long nails are not allowed.
• Tattoos must not be visible.
• For safety reasons, it is recommended that students not wear excessively large earrings or jewelry.
HAIR
• Hair should be kept neat and cleaned.
• Hair styles/colors such as pink, green, orange, blue, etc. are deemed to be a distraction and are not allowed.
• Facial hair should be neat, clean, closely trimmed and not be a distraction to the learning environment.
FOOTWEAR
• Students may not wear house shoes or shoes with cleats.
• Students at the secondary level are allowed to wear Crocs and slides. However, closed-toe shoes will be required for student safety. For example, in science labs, woodshop, welding, etc.
• For safety reasons, students in grades PK to fifth must wear shoes with a back.
RESTRICTIONS
• Caps, hats, and any form of knit cap must be removed before entering the building.
• Jackets with hoods may be worn, however, hoods should be removed upon entering the building.
• Sunglasses are not allowed in the building.
BACKPACK/PURSES
• Backpacks with wheels are not allowed.
• Purses may be no larger than 12 inches x 12 inches x 6 inches. No large beach or tote bags are allowed to be used as a purse.
