Robert Macek has filed with the Republican Party to be on the ballot in the 2020 election for Wharton County sheriff, and is attending numerous community events and meeting with many concerned citizens like he has since announcing his candidacy for sheriff last November.
In a press release, Macek has worked for decades in law enforcement and business. He served for over a dozen years with the Wharton County Sheriff’s Department in numerous roles with different duties. He gained hands-on experience in every aspect of how the WCSO operates by working in positions including patrol deputy, patrol sergeant, narcotics sergeant, sergeant investigator, and as assistant administrator of the county jail.
Macek also trained many local law enforcement officers as a field training officer, and was named “Officer of the Year” by the WCSO.
“I’m running for sheriff out of a strong desire to serve the people of Wharton County, and make it a better, safer place to be. Being in our sheriff’s department for over a dozen years, serving our county and its people isn’t new for me,” Macek said.
Born in El Campo, Macek graduated from Wharton High School. He attended Wharton County Junior College, and graduated from the WCJC Police Academy. He holds an Advanced Peace Officer Certification, and will earn a Master Peace Officer Certification (the highest level in Texas) next year.
Involved in ranching for most of his life, Macek owns a small cattle ranch. He has a wife, Stephanie, daughter Ashley, daughter Jamie, son Todd, and stepson Jake.
Macek attends Holy Family Catholic Church in Wharton.
