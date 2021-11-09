Veterans Day … what does it mean to each of us? Do we even think about it? As long as I can remember, Veterans Day has been an important time for me. My family, especially my dad, never let us forget that the day was one of sacrifice.
I’m glad I grew up in a small town where this day was very important. They took the day seriously. The leaders in our small town had apparently taken advantage of the Works Progress Administration (WPA) in earlier days. There were sidewalks all over town and in front of residential areas. In addition, they built a beautiful park just at the edge of town with rolling hills. The setting was beautiful with tall pine trees, and picnic tables all throughout the area. The Park is called So-So Park, which was always a strange name to me.
As far back as I can remember I would go with my family to a Veterans Day service at 11 a.m. There were white crosses throughout the park with names of those who had been lost in World War I and World War II. There was always a program with speakers. All I can remember is the seriousness of Veterans Day.
Many young men from Shelby County were in the National Guard. Because of their military experience, they were the first to be deployed after the outbreak of WWII. Many of them were young men who were the sons of our family’s friends, which made Veterans Day personal to me and my family.
My mother’s first cousin had a son who joined the Navy. He was on the ship, the USS Arizona, when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor and sunk the ship. His body will be forever entombed in that ship. To visit Pearl Harbor is a heart-warming experience. I was also fortunate enough to visit the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific. The cemetery is built inside the crater of an extinct volcano, and the location has also been given the nickname, Punch Bowl Crater. Over 53,000 veterans are interred at Punch Bowl National Cemetery.
I do know, all through my years of growing up and finishing high school, Veterans Day was not a day of celebration, but more a day of remembering and honoring those brave men and women.
This year several places will have events honoring our veterans and you’re invited to join. One very special event will be held at 11 a.m. at the Wharton County Memorial located on the courthouse lawn. The names of our local Wharton County veterans who lost their lives in WWI, WWII, Korea, Vietnam, Lebanon and Iraq will be called as we remember each one. Retired Col. Jeffrey Blair will be the Master of Ceremony. Bring your lawn chairs if need be. And special thanks to our Wharton Pilot Club for hosting this special ceremony each year, and never letting us forget our veterans.
