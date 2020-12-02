By now most Texans have seen the informative — and often clever — messages above Texas highways on digital message boards that encourage safer driving.
Well now it’s your time to shine. In November, TxDOT launched a statewide Digital Highway Sign Contest to find the best and most creative safe-driving message that is related to impaired driving (drunk or drugged driving,) distracted driving (texting while driving,) not wearing seatbelts and/or speeding – the deadliest mistakes drivers make on Texas roadways.
Since the majority of crashes are preventable, TxDOT uses these creative messages, which often are related to current events and pop culture, as part of an effort to encourage drivers to improve their behavior behind the wheel.
Through Tuesday, Dec. 8, Texas drivers will be able to submit their entries and there is no limit to the number of entries a contestant can submit. The top 10 entries will be posted on social media and voted on by the public. A “like” or “share” equals one point. The top three winners will see their message in bright lights over highways across the state.
The contest, which runs simultaneously with #EndTheStreakTX, is another way in which the agency is trying to get more drivers educated about the state’s steady death rate and committed to improving their driving habits.
Visit www.txdot.gov to submit an entry and use the following guidelines when creating your message:
• The message must bring awareness to the dangers of common driver mistakes such as distracted driving, impaired driving, not using seat belts, speeding, etc. We also will accept other rules of the road, such as “no tailgating” and “left lane for passing only.”
• #Hashtags, phone numbers and website addresses are not allowed. No offensive language.
• Signs accommodate two slides, each with three lines and up to 15 characters per line. Feel free to use both slides (six lines) or just one slide (three lines).
The Texas Department of Transportation is responsible for maintaining 80,000 miles of road and for supporting aviation, maritime, rail, and public transportation across the state. Through collaboration and leadership, we deliver a safe, reliable, and integrated transportation system that enables the movement of people and goods.
