From time to time, the state’s legislative action takes place in Austin affecting how the city of Wharton conducts its business for citizens.
That came to fruition during a Monday, Nov. 23 regular meeting of the Wharton City Council.
Elected officials here unanimously approved to revise a resolution establishing guidelines and criteria for granting tax abatement in a reinvestment zone within the city.
This action came after the city hosted a public hearing on the matter. No one was in attendance.
Joan Andel, who is the city’s finance director, said guidelines and criteria is an annual occurrence, but legislative action at the state level changed the language in Wharton’s resolution.
According to the Texas Comptroller’s Office, Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 3143 into law in 2019, which extended the Texas Chapter 312 property tax abatement program for 10 years – Sept. 1, 2029.
HB 3143 adds public hearings and notice periods, which didn’t exist before. The Comptroller’s Office explains that the bill allows a notice of a public meeting where approval of an abatement agreement would be considered by a governing body (like Wharton City Council) and be published at least 30 days before a schedule meeting date.
This would allow a taxpayer who is engaged in renewable energy to continue to reap the rewards from a property tax abatement program.
In a memo from Andel to the city council, it read the procedure for granting tax abatement requests is to first administratively approve the application. Once the application is administratively approved, a public hearing must be held in accordance with guidelines and criteria for granting tax abatement. Once the public hearing has been held, an ordinance creating the Reinvestment Zone may be considered by the Wharton City Council. Once the ordinance creating the zone is adopted by elected officials, they then may consider an ordinance approving the actual agreement after giving notice of a meeting to be held at least 30 days before the scheduled time of the meeting.
