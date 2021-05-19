Organizers with the Cinco de Mayo Celebration and Wharton Music & Food Festival held earlier this month said nearly 1,000 people attended these inaugural events. Despite rain that fell May 1, it is likely that similar events like these will be held next year.
The inclement weather forced organizers to change the venue from Guffey Park in downtown Wharton. The festival continued around the perimeter of the Wharton County Courthouse.
“It was packed with lots of people from many different races, classes, cultures and communities far and wide; we could not be happier with the turnout considering we planned for an all-day event in Guffey Park at the Wharton Food and Music Festival, but wisely decided to move the venue indoors just days before the event,” said James Perez, with the Wharton County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (WCHCC). “We are still composing our expense report to determine if we will have proceeds from the event to contribute towards our goal of $7,500.”
The WCHCC goal is to offer $1,500 scholarships to one student from each of the five high schools in Wharton County – Wharton, Boling, East Bernard, El Campo, and Louise.
Among the musical acts were Liz Garcia, David Marez, Grupo Futuro, and Conjunto Romo.
Los Carmelitos ballet folklorico dancers from Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church performed. Perez said David Rivera was honored posthumously with a “Lifetime Achievement Award” for his commitment, dedication and service to the Wharton County Hispanic community. His wife, Tina Rivera, accepted the award on his behalf.
Debra Medina, with the Wharton Downtown Business Association (WDBA), was pleased with the event.
“The festival provided an opportunity to enjoy live entertainment and great food while visiting with vendors, touring the historic courthouse, Plaza Theatre and shopping with local merchants,” Medina said. “Children frolicked on the courthouse lawn while parents, aunts, uncles and grandparents strolled, visited and browsed. The tents and live music really contributed to the festive spirit and nothing beats the ambience of our brightly lit downtown especially when the weather was as pleasant as it was Saturday evening, at least until about 8:10 p.m.. when the skies again opened up and the deluge had everyone scurrying for cover.”
The bands that played were Joel Hernandez, Buck Yeager and The Keeshea Pratt Band.
“We very much regretted not getting the full Keeshea Pratt band performance,” Medina said. “That group is really dynamic and we were really looking forward to the show.”
The festival was a cooperative effort of the WDBA, the Wharton Economic Development Corporation (WEDCO), with assistance from the Wharton Historical Commission, the Plaza Theatre and the City of Wharton and numerous volunteers.
WEDCO Executive Director Josh Owens said Monday one restaurant participated in the food portion of the event.
Nearly 400 people attended the festival.
