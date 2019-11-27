Hospice Support, Inc. will have its annual Celebration of Life and Tree Lighting ceremonies at various locations in Wharton and Matagorda counties.
The Celebration of Life ornament provides an opportunity to memorialize or honor loved ones, a special event, or other significant moments from your life. The personalized ornaments ($15) are placed on the Celebration of Life tree of your choice in Bay City, El Campo or Wharton.
Those locations are as follows: El Campo Civic Center from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 10; Holy Family Life Center (2011 Briar Lane), in Wharton from 12-1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11; and Fat Grass Restaurant (1717 7th Street) in Bay City from 12-1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 12.
The funds raised in this effort are used to ensure medical, emotional and spiritual support for terminally ill patients and their families.
Ornaments are available for pick-up the week of Jan. 20, 2020 in Bay City (Green Brothers Jewelers, 2121 Avenue G), El Campo (Houston Hospice, 1102 North Mechanic), and Wharton (Selections on the Square, 104 South Houston Street). If you prefer your ornament be mailed, add $5 for shipping and handling costs.
For more information about ornaments or the annual ceremony, contact Hospice Support, Inc. at 979-578-0314 or 800-420-6193.
The website is www.hospicesupportinc.org.
