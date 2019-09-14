Tickets for the Wharton Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture’s Lunch and Learn next month are still available.
Executive Director Ronald Sanders announced last month that State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst (R-Brenham) would be attending the next event on Friday, Oct. 18, at the Wharton Civic Center.
It will include a catered lunch that starts at noon and will be over by 1:30 p.m.
“With so many issues facing Texas, you will want to attend the chamber’s next Lunch and Learn,” Sanders said.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the chamber office.
In a chamber newsletter, it explains that as chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Human Services, Kolkhorst sets public health policies, regulates physicians and licensed health professionals, and provides oversight to state agencies including the Health & Human Services Commission, Department of Family & Protective Services and the Texas Medical Board.
The newsletter said Kolkhorst has spearheaded improvements to maternal mortality rates, and has worked to toughen Texas medical privacy law. A frequent collaborator with CASA, she has sought ways to protect abused children and reform foster care.
The District 18 senator has been serving on Senate Finance Committee, the Senate Committee on Water and Rural Affairs, among others.
