Wharton County deaths, according to the Thursday Office of Emergency Management (OEM) report reach 100.
The report from the Texas Department of State Health Services, Houston office, showed there were three more fatalities. El Campo leads in deaths with 52, followed by Wharton 34, Boling and East Bernard six each, and Louise with two fatalities.
It had been 97 since March 15.
The OEM reported 31 new positive cases of COVID-19.
The regional hospitalization rate is currently 6.96 percent. The rate was 8.31 percent, according to a March 23 OEM report.
Second doses being scheduled
Hundreds of residents who had their first COVID-19 vaccination doses this month in Wharton can schedule their second doses April 15-16 at OakBend Medical Center.
These second shots will be drive-thru only between 9 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. in the front parking lot of OakBend Medical Center, 10141 US 59, in Wharton.
The OEM this week began calling 960 people who are scheduled to receive their second dose. Call the OEM at 979-532-1123 if you missed the call.
The OEM is partnering with three municipalities – Wharton, East Bernard, and El Campo – to offer second doses through the Texas Department of Emergency Management Texas Military Forces.
MEHOP vaccinations
Matagorda Episcopal Health Outreach Program officials said this week if you received a bill for recent COVID-19 vaccinations, to disregard the information it shows. MEHOP said there was an error, and it was not intended for any recipients to pay for their vaccinations.
