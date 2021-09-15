Before Nicholas became a hurricane when it came ashore around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday near the eastern part of the Matagorda Peninsula, about 10 miles west southwest of Sargent Beach, local school district administrators acted out of an abundance of caution.
This included Wharton, Boling and East Bernard independent school districts.
Wharton ISD released students early Monday at 11:35 a.m. on the elementary campuses (Sivells and Wharton) and at noon on the secondary campuses (Wharton Junior High School and Wharton High School).
“To ensure the safety of our students, faculty, and staff, it has been decided to cancel all classes and close all district campuses. Weather forecasts by local weather experts show the storm getting progressively worse through Tuesday morning …” Wharton ISD said. “It is in the best interest of students, faculty, and staff to remain home and not take a risk transporting students or ask staff to drive on what could be very dangerous roads and highways. Our number one priority continues to be protecting the health, safety, and well-being of our students and staff.”
Campuses reopened Wednesday at regular times.
WISD also said Monday the open house for WJHS and WHS would be rescheduled for a later date.
The Wharton FFA meeting that was scheduled has been rescheduled for next Monday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. at the Ag Shop.
“Our approved instructional calendar has additional minutes included, so making up this inclement weather day will not be required,” Boling ISD said. “We anticipate that all campuses and offices will operate on a regular schedule on Wednesday, September 15. Boling ISD officials will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updated notices as appropriate.”
A volleyball game Tuesday between Boling and Harmony would be rescheduled.
East Bernard ISD alerted parents/guardians about closures at 2:12 p.m. Monday.
“EBISD will be closed Tuesday due to predicted inclement weather associated with Tropical Storm Nicholas,” EBISD said.
Regular operations should resume on Wednesday, it added. Any additional updates and changes would be available on the district website, its district Facebook page, and KULP 1390 AM radio, and Channel 2 News.
Current cancellations/postponements included East Bernard High School and East Bernard Junior High School volleyball games, a FFA Booster Club meeting, an EBISD Board of Trustees meeting
EBHS pictures scheduled this week have been postponed to Sept. 27, EBISD said.
Wednesday’s East Bernard Elementary School and EBJHS school pictures are still on as scheduled.
