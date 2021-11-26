It was a momentous day for the Wharton County Library System on Nov. 16 as the Texas Historical Commission presented the main branch with a state historical marker honoring its service to the community for more than 80 years.
Matt Minor, chief of staff with Rep. Phil Stephenson’s office, unveiled the marker as part of the celebration.
About a dozen other people participated in the ceremony in various ways. There were almost 100 people who attended the unveiling which began at 10 a.m. with a reception lasting four hours.
“I am proud to say that the Wharton County Library continues to play an important role in the lives of the county residents,” Elene Gedevani, head librarian for Wharton County, said. “The good news is that the library is experiencing growth in both usage by the public and services offered.”
Gedevani thanked each member of the Wharton County Library Historical Marker Advisory Committee for their work in preparation for the day’s event. She acknowledged the Commissioners Court for establishing Nov. 16 as “Wharton County Library Historical Marker Day.”
She said the marker was erected by the county’s Maintenance Department staff, the front area of the library was kept up by the Wharton Garden Club and in part by the Wharton Beautification Commission.
Wharton High School students in instructor Katrina Butler’s culinary arts class provided food for the reception.
List of events (and speakers) occurred during the unveiling of the historical marker:
• Honor Guard of the Air Force Junior R.O.T.C. of Wharton High School presented the U.S. and Texas flags;
• Precinct 3 Wharton County Commissioner Steven Goetsch led the Pledge of Allegiance to the U.S. flag and the Texas flag;
• Keynote speaker was Merle Hudgins, Wharton County’s official historian;
• Elizabeth Fain, former Wharton County Library assistant director, read a proclamation.
Others who spoke were Blair on a brief history of the county and the Texas Historical Commission’s historical marker program; Barbara Goodell, former library director; Jerry Smaistrla, former library assistant director.
The Wharton County Library started its bookmobile in 1939, the same year that it became the 25th public library accredited by the state of Texas.
“The first bookmobile served residents with only books at that time,” Gedevani said. “But the most important fact was that the library started developing literacy among adults and children.”
Gedevani credits Pat Blair, chair of the Wharton Historical Commission, with helping the library to make the application go to the State of Texas and through the necessary procedures.
“The momentum for a county library originated in 1938 when Wharton County Council of the Parent Teachers Association made the library its major project,” Blair said. “When the public voted, no one was against it – the votes weren’t even tallied.”
The first librarian, Hazel Pace, had been in charge of the Harris County bookmobile since 1937.
“When she came to Wharton, the Houston Chronicle teased that she was ‘going to jail’ because the library was housed in the county jail,” Blair said.
Wharton Friends of the Library and its President Elizabeth Kucera, financed the entire process, including the application and the actual cost of the marker. The paperwork was started in 2019 and took two years to finish from beginning to end.
Gedevani said the group has continued to stand with the library’s need, helping when it can.
Library services have changed drastically decades since the first bookmobile.
Current library services include access to computers, hot spots, tools for researching ancestry, movies, dvd rentals, audio books, WiFi, and meeting rooms for the public.
The Wharton County Library system has four libraries county wide, including the main branch in Wharton, with additional branches in East Bernard, El Campo, and Louise. The respective branch managers are Patricia Orsak, Bridget Smith-Vaughn, Jessie Gonzales.
“This historical marker commemorates a long and interesting history of the library serving the community for more than 80 years,” Gedevani said. “I think we are truly lucky to live in the area where the county library has such a long history and we all should be proud of it.
