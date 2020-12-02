The Wharton Police Department is still investigating a fatal accident that occurred in the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 29.
Unfortunately, Wharton police reports that several people died as a result of the accident that was reported on or around 3:56 a.m.
In a press release issued several hours later WPD officers were dispatched to the main lanes of US 59 northbound just before the FM 961/SH 60 exit. They were dispatched in reference to a “major accident.”
“Upon arrival, it was discovered that a black Cadillac SUV traveling southbound near the same exit left the main lanes, traveled through the grassy median, and entered the northbound lanes where it collided with an oncoming Nissan Altima head-on. The driver of the Cadillac SUV that left the southbound lanes was found to be deceased on-scene,” the press release read.
Police also shared: “Occupants of the Nissan Altima (traveling northbound), including three adults (one being the driver), were found to also be deceased on scene. Two additional occupants, both below the age of three, were transported by EMS. A two and a half year old child was pronounced deceased at the hospital and a six month old child was flown to downtown Houston for additional medical treatment.”
The following day, Wharton PD released the names of five victims who passed away, including both drivers.
The driver and sole occupant of the black Cadillac SUV that struck the Nissan Altima head-on was been identified as Jose Magallon, 37, of Houston.
The driver of the black Nissan Altima was identified as Daniel Garcia, 25, of San Benito.
The front passenger was identified as Dominique Ramirez, 24, also of San Benito, and the right rear passenger was identified as Fernando Garcia, 21, of San Benito. They were all found deceased at the scene, Wharton PD said in a second press release.
“Two juvenile occupants were transported for further medical treatment. Isaac Daniel Garcia, 2 ½ years old, of San Benito, was pronounced deceased at OakBend Medical Center. A medical helicopter transported Isabella Monique Garcia to Hermann Memorial Hospital where her condition remains critical. Her age was not available by press time.
“Everyone within the Nissan Altima was reported to have been wearing seatbelts, including both children who were within car seats,” WPD said.
The investigation is being conducted by Wharton PD and the Department of Public Safety.
