The Wharton County 100 Club will hold its 39th Annual Law Enforcement Awards Banquet at the Wharton Civic Center on Thursday, Aug. 15.
Social hour begins at 6 p.m., dinner and drawing for door prizes will begin at 7 p.m.
The meeting will start after the meal.
The 100 Club Awards Banquet honors all law enforcement personnel in Wharton County, and each agency will honor specific officers for extraordinary achievements.
Also honored will be special support personnel as well as citizens of the year.
All 100 Club members are urged to attend. If you are not a member you can join at the meeting.
The 100 Club will have individual and corporate memberships available, both annual or lifetime memberships.
For information you can visit the organization’s website at www.100clubwc.org or call Susie Priesmeyer at 979-332-1915, or Andy Kirkland at 979-532-2541.
