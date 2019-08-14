Like the Athletic Booster Club, so too is there a Performing Arts Booster Club for Wharton High School.
The Performing Arts Booster Club announced that its first meeting is Thursday, Aug. 23 inside the WHS teacher’s breakroom (room 123).
According to the WHS website that the club information was in, the Performing Arts Booster Club (PABC) has been in existence 10 years
This organization supports Wharton High School’s Tiger Stars, the band and color guard. Those are the groups that most people will see early on in the public during football games. However, the Performing Arts Booster Club also consists of WHS students involved in drama, speech and debate clubs.
Like the athletic club, this club also depends entirely upon the participation of the members, parents and club directors.
Before the PABC came into existence at the beginning of the 2009-10 school year, there existed only the WHS Band and Drill Team Booster Club.
The mission of the PABC is to:
• grant scholarships to eligible graduating seniors of each individual organization;
• raise additional funds to offer assistance to the directors in acquiring much needed performance-related items such as uniform pieces, pom-poms, flags, costumes, or other such items as director choose;
• raise additional funds to offer assistance to the parents and students for camp and contest expenditures such as room and board, or the special needs that a student might encounter upon advancing to regional or state competitions, or other such items as director may choose.
Students who earn a spot on these various club or organizations are still required to foot the bill for performance-related expenditures as the PABC does not offer complete financial assistance.
At this time, the PABC board has chosen not to require yearly dues from its members.
Now that the school year will begin, the PABC will meet the second Tuesday of each month for meeting at 6 p.m., in room 123.
According to Wharton ISD’s WHS website, as a member of the PABC, it is requested that parents and students participate as much as possible in fundraising events, which may include any of the following (actual dates to be announced nearer to the event):
• Wharton High School varsity and junior varsity football game concessions (August through November).
• Concessions for WHS Performing Arts events throughout the year.
The only guaranteed fundraising events are the football game concessions. The WHS website said “these nights provide the necessary income the club needs to provide scholarships and assistance to the students and the Performing Arts program at WISD.”
To qualify for a scholarship, it is required that all parents work a minimum of one Friday night and the student work a minimum of one Thursday night. If a student is not involved in a Friday night activity, they are more than welcome to work a Friday night instead. Any extenuating circumstances that affect a student or parent’s ability to work Thursday or Friday night must be approved by the PABC board.
