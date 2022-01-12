Chili supper set for Jan. 26

With the leadership of President Betty Howell and President-elect Leslie Hillard, the Pilot Club of Wharton will hold its 39th Annual Chili Supper on Wednesday, Jan. 26, at the K.C. Hall. The chili supper is the club’s only big fundraiser of the year to support the clubs’ local involvement. The Pilot Club is known for many hands-on projects and monetary donations in the community, such as Veterans Day program, Life Line, Nursing Home Outreach, Brain Minders, and much more. Chili supper tickets are $12 each and raffle tickets are $5 each or five for $20 and can be purchased from any Pilot Club member or by calling 979-532-0011. The event will be drive-thru only.
