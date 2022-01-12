Chili supper set for Jan. 26

The Pilot Club of Wharton will hold its 39th Annual Chili Supper on Wednesday, Jan. 26, at the K.C. Hall.

 Submitted photo

With the leadership of President Betty Howell and President-elect Leslie Hillard, the Pilot Club of Wharton will hold its 39th Annual Chili Supper on Wednesday, Jan. 26, at the K.C. Hall. The chili supper is the club’s only big fundraiser of the year to support the clubs’ local involvement.  The Pilot Club is known for many hands-on projects and monetary donations in the community, such as Veterans Day program, Life Line, Nursing Home Outreach, Brain Minders, and much more. Chili supper tickets are $12 each and raffle tickets are $5 each or five for $20 and can be purchased from any Pilot Club member or by calling 979-532-0011. The event will be drive-thru only.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.