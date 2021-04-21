The following are results of the Wharton Police Department’s Third annual Cops N’ Rodders Car Show Sunday:

Best of Show

People’s Choice

Best Engine

Chris Mott

1955 Chevrolet Bel Air

Best Paint

Jerry Powers

1932 Ford 5 Window Coupe

ReLEntless Defender Choice

Harry Bodie

1930 Ford Model A

Chief’s Choice

Larry Stehling

1971 Chevrolet Chevelle

Mayor’s Choice

Armando Perez

1966 Mercury Cyclone

Best Student Project

Justin Acosta

1985 Chevrolet C10 Pickup

Best Under Construction

Rick Acosta

1968 Chevrolet Camaro

Best Street Rod ‘00-49

Tony Payne

1932 Ford Roadster

Best Race Car

Gary Hare

2020 Camaro ZL1

Best Exotic

AJ Sitka

2016 Chevy Power Trickster

Best Import

Danny Mendoza

2011 Audi S5

Best 4x4

Isaac Gutierrez

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Best Motorcycle

Sherman Miller

1930 Ego Surrey

Best Rat Rod

Phil Detrick

1928 Buick Sedan 4x4

Best Pony Car

Rob Mullins

1970 Ford Mach 1 Mustang

Best Ford Product

Jim Richardson

1960 Ford Sunliner

Best Corvette

Larry Dees

2021 Chevrolet Corvette

Best 2000-up Muscle

Roy Gutierrez

2007 Ford Mustang Shelby Super Snake

Best 60-75 Muscle

Tim Hermes

1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS LS6

Best 88-up Truck

Jon Cochrum

1989 Chevrolet Suburban

Best 73-87 Truck

Richard Winchell

1979 Chevrolet El Camino

Best 60-72 Truck

Edward Richter

1970 Chevrolet El Camino SS

Best Pre-59 Truck

Mark Janak

1951 Ford Truck

Best 2000-up Car

Bryan Beautz

2012 Ford Mustang

Best 90’s Car

Julio Parra

1993 Chevrolet Corvette

Best 70’s Car

Joe D’Eugenio

1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass

Best 60’s Car

Raul Rubalcaba

1966 Chevelle Malibu

Best 50’s Car

Chris Mott

1955 Chevrolet Bel Air

Best Pre-50’s

Ed Orsak

1938 Chevrolet Coupe

