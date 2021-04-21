The following are results of the Wharton Police Department’s Third annual Cops N’ Rodders Car Show Sunday:
Best of Show
People’s Choice
Best Engine
Chris Mott
1955 Chevrolet Bel Air
Best Paint
Jerry Powers
1932 Ford 5 Window Coupe
ReLEntless Defender Choice
Harry Bodie
1930 Ford Model A
Chief’s Choice
Larry Stehling
1971 Chevrolet Chevelle
Mayor’s Choice
Armando Perez
1966 Mercury Cyclone
Best Student Project
Justin Acosta
1985 Chevrolet C10 Pickup
Best Under Construction
Rick Acosta
1968 Chevrolet Camaro
Best Street Rod ‘00-49
Tony Payne
1932 Ford Roadster
Best Race Car
Gary Hare
2020 Camaro ZL1
Best Exotic
AJ Sitka
2016 Chevy Power Trickster
Best Import
Danny Mendoza
2011 Audi S5
Best 4x4
Isaac Gutierrez
2017 Jeep Wrangler
Best Motorcycle
Sherman Miller
1930 Ego Surrey
Best Rat Rod
Phil Detrick
1928 Buick Sedan 4x4
Best Pony Car
Rob Mullins
1970 Ford Mach 1 Mustang
Best Ford Product
Jim Richardson
1960 Ford Sunliner
Best Corvette
Larry Dees
2021 Chevrolet Corvette
Best 2000-up Muscle
Roy Gutierrez
2007 Ford Mustang Shelby Super Snake
Best 60-75 Muscle
Tim Hermes
1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS LS6
Best 88-up Truck
Jon Cochrum
1989 Chevrolet Suburban
Best 73-87 Truck
Richard Winchell
1979 Chevrolet El Camino
Best 60-72 Truck
Edward Richter
1970 Chevrolet El Camino SS
Best Pre-59 Truck
Mark Janak
1951 Ford Truck
Best 2000-up Car
Bryan Beautz
2012 Ford Mustang
Best 90’s Car
Julio Parra
1993 Chevrolet Corvette
Best 70’s Car
Joe D’Eugenio
1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass
Best 60’s Car
Raul Rubalcaba
1966 Chevelle Malibu
Best 50’s Car
Chris Mott
1955 Chevrolet Bel Air
Best Pre-50’s
Ed Orsak
1938 Chevrolet Coupe
