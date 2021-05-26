The Wharton Independent School District released student rules, route and viewing information for the Wharton High School Graduation Parade Thursday.
As of Tuesday, there were 30 entries in the parade.
To ensure that social distancing is maintained, viewing guests will need to stay in or on their own vehicles, according to WISD.
Seniors will be allowed to decorate their vehicles with school appropriate themes and content.
Once in their vehicles, the seniors must remain seated and not be sitting on a window. If seniors are in trucks, they can ride in the back, but not on the tailgate. A parent or guardian must be driving the truck.
There are several staging areas around WHS that Wharton ISD urges parents and loved ones to view the parade from. They include the teacher parking lot (bus drop off area), student parking in the front (main entrance of WHS building), and student parking in the back (pool parking).
The parade route includes portions of East Ahldag Avenue, Fulton Street, and University and Pioneer avenues.
The parade will start from the Eddie Joseph Memorial Stadium parking lot on Stadium Road and then proceed to Barfield Road.
The arrival and set up time for seniors is 4:45 p.m. The parade begins at 5:15 p.m.
Project Graduation events will follow the parade on the home field side of Eddie Joseph Memorial Stadium. Project Graduation is from 5-9 p.m.
This will be the second consecutive year Wharton ISD has the senior parade, which is 3.3 miles. It follows the same route as last year. WISD in 2020 held the inaugural parade a few months after Wharton Mayor Tim Barker signed a disaster declaration here due to the coronavirus pandemic. Following Spring Break in April last year, WHS seniors never returned for face-to-face instruction, but did partake in commencement exercises.
