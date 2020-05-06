If you are a relative or a friend of someone who works at one of three schools of the Wharton Independent School District, or are an avid supporter of these facilities of learning, you will have the opportunity to see educators and administrators in a totally different light as they wave to hundreds of their students.
A two-mile parade is planned on Wharton streets and county roads that fall under the jurisdiction of Wharton ISD. The parade is Friday, May 9 beginning at 10 a.m.
It is the hope of many WISD employees from Sivells and Wharton elementary schools, and Wharton Junior High School that they will see their students and their families for the first time in weeks.
Wharton JHS Principal Olatunji Oduwole will be among those in the parade.
“Wharton Junior High is excited to be in the parade to motivate and assure our students and parents that we appreciate their active participation and support during this COVID-19 pandemic period,” Oduwole said. “We’re looking forward to our students’ return to campus in fall.”
He will be part of a parade that is estimated to last 75 minutes.
“When Wharton ISD learned that our students would not be returning to the classrooms for the 2019-2020 school year, we began to plan and organize a parade where our students could see some of their principals, teachers and Wharton ISD employees show their love, support and let our students know that we are thinking about them,” said Wharton ISD Public Relations Coordinator Bridget English.
The parade route that will begin and end at Eddie Joseph Memorial Stadium has already been announced on the Wharton ISD website. It is expected to end at 11:15 a.m. and the Wharton ISD Police Department will provide security. English said the parade procession will include six WISD buses and 16 vehicles.
The parade will travel along Jr. College Boulevard, Ahldag, Richmond Road, FM 102, MLK Boulevard, S.E. Avenue, FM 1299, CR 140, Highway 60, Briar Lane, Alabama Road, and many points in between.
“If you do not live along this route, please feel free to drive to a location on the route,” English said.
She said social distance guidelines are being set in place during this parade. Students and their families will be able to wave from the proximity of their vehicles.
“We ask that you give or take several minutes to the estimated times as we could be running a little before or after the estimated schedule,” English said.
Wharton High School administration and staff will not be part of the parade, according to Wharton ISD.
'WE MISS YOU' PARADE ROUTE
From Eddie Joseph Memorial Stadium participants will enter the road onto Stadium Road to Barfield Ln. ----10:00 a.m.
Barfield Lane to Jr College Blvd. ----10:03
Jr College Blvd to Ahldag ----10:05
Ahldagh to Richmond Rd. ----10:09
(High School Parking Lot - Remain in Cars - Social Distancing)
Richmond Rd to FM 102 ----10:15
FM 102 to Mattie ----10:20
Mattie to MLK Blvd. ----10:23
MLK BLVD to Outlar
(JDIN - Remain in cars - Social Distancing)
Outlar to Milam ----10:27
Milam to Bus 60 ----10:33
Bus 60 to Elm St. ----10:35
Elm to S.E. Ave. ----10:39
(River Park Frontage - Remain in Cars - Social Distancing)
S.E. Ave to Carolyn ----10:42
Carolyn to FM 1299 ----10:45
FM 1299 to Wisteria Way----10:48
Westeria Way to Kingston ----10:50
(Remain in yards - Social Distancing)
Kingston to FM 1299
FM 1299 to Hwy 60 ----10:53
Hwy 60 to Cr 140 ----10:59
Cr 140 to FM 3012 ----11:04
(Oak Haven - Social Distancing)
FM 3012 to Hwy 60
Hwy 60 to Delmas to Hodges ----11:07
Hodges to Briar Lane to Holy Family
(Turn around - Stay in Cars - Social Distancing)
Briar Lane to Alabama Rd. ----11:15
Alabama to Sivells Parking Lot Drive Through
(Stay In cars - Social Distancing)
Sivells Parking Lot to FM 1301 Back to Stadium
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.