Officials and board of directors of the Wharton Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) want the community to know that conclusions from a fact-finding mission from an outside group a few months ago were released this week to share with Wharton residents and stakeholders.
Chad Odom, who is WEDC’s executive director, said during a regular Monday, Dec. 16 meeting that a report was released the day before. It appears on the WEDC website (www.whartonedc.com) under “News & About Us.”
The American Institute of Certified Planners released a final report called “Recovery Planning Assistance Teams After the Floods: Planning for Community, Connections, and Resilience” and its focus is all on Wharton.
“They spent significant time here and for several days spoke to many people to receive input from those in the community; they were here seven days and spent two days in advance of being here,” Odom said during the Wharton EDC board of directors meeting.
According to the report, the purpose of the Community Planning Assistance Teams (CPAT) is to serve communities facing limited resources by helping them address planning issues such as social equity and affordability, economic development, sustainability, consensus building, among others.
Under the “executive summary” of the report, it reads that Wharton was severely impacted by Hurricane Harvey in early September 2017.
“However, the city has a long history of flooding. The Colorado River, which runs through the city, frequently overtops its banks and most often affects the West End neighborhood, a historically African American area,” the report read. “Less than a year after Harvey, and after almost 20 years of the city studying and building a case, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers finally awarded the city over $70 million to construct a flood protection system. Following news of the award, WEDC applied for assistance from the CPAT program through a disaster recovery grant funding opportunity offered by the APA Foundation with support from the Pisces Foundation.”
It reads that WEDC requested assistance from CPAT to explore ways of integrating the new flood protection system with city plans and projects.
“The city is interested in leveraging the USACE project to benefit the community beyond flood mitigation to increase connectivity, provide more green space and recreational areas, protect and celebrate cultural resources, attract economic development, and raise the overall quality of life in Wharton,” the report read. “The study area included the entire city but focused primarily on where the new flood protection system is planned, especially the West End. The CPAT project team, including planning professionals from around the country, visited the city for four days in February 2019 to tour the area, engage with and learn from the community, and develop a plan.
This report includes the team’s findings, analyses, recommendations, and implementation strategy. Beginning with existing conditions, the report reviews previous and existing planning studies that have an impact on open space and future multimodal connectivity improvement projects within Wharton. Included is an overview of existing land uses and environmental aspects in and around the city and summary of roadway facilities and characteristics for the city’s transportation corridors.
The recommendations section integrates cultural resources, flood protection, and mobility/accessibility with four overarching themes:
• Coordinate with USACE flood control project managers to use recreational and educational opportunities within USACE processes to transform the levee projects into community assets.
• Plan for flood control maintenance activities to ensure the levee system and associated amenities are maintained and remain functional.
• Integrate cultural resources programming into city programs to take advantage of the levee projects and attract visitors.
• Create an active transportation program and plan to tie the city together, providing safer roads and places for people to walk and bike.
A list of specific recommendations for historical and cultural resources is included, most of which coincide well with policy outlined in the city’s comprehensive plan. Regarding the USACE project, recommendations include design possibilities that support education, recreation, and tourist programs. For some activities to be allowed to occur in areas of the flood protection project, the city needs to approach USACE and request permission for desired design changes as part of the USACE Section 408 process. Guidance for the 408 process is provided along with conceptual illustrations of potential designs for sumps in the West End and the levee wall. The mobility and accessibility recommendations are categorized under three key priority statements: (1) Invest in the active transportation network; (2) prioritize safety for all; and (3) coordinate and leverage infrastructure projects with partners.
