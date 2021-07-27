The Texas Gulf Coast hurricane season “danger zone” is fast approaching.
Although the storm season is actually June 1 to Nov. 30, for Wharton County Aug. 15 to Oct. 15 holds the greatest danger, historically. This period is when the most storms have formed and struck the Gulf Coast. It’s when supply kits need to be ready to go and vehicle fuel tanks should not be at less than a half tank. Firm plans for the what ifs of staying or evacuating need to be finalized now.
The last major hurricane to impact El Campo and the rest of Wharton County was Carla in 1961, not Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Harvey stalled after making landfall and dropped torrential rains causing massive flooding, but by then the wind had already died.
“There are two generations of people that have never been through a hurricane (in Wharton County),” Wharton County Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Kirkland said.
A high wind event is going to tear limbs off trees throwing them into roadways and at buildings. Power lines will snap. “Look at 2005 when Ike hit. On the Eastern half of the county, 25 percent lost electricity and that was only 55 mph wind gusts. It was out for like two weeks,” Kirkland said.
A major storm could scream through the area with sustained winds well in excess of 100 mph and gusts that would make those winds seem tame.
“These travel trailers and RV parks: those aren’t going to be safe places to be. A 40 to 50 mph wind will ruin your day in those,” Kirkland said. “And your home? Sure, it may survive the wind blowing 100 mph, but will it survive being hit by a 100 mph pecan tree?”
If a big storm hits, roads will be impassable for days, some longer than that. Power will be down for weeks, possibly months, if a Category 4 or 5 storm were to hit.
“If you think you are going to have a problem, you need to go ahead and go (evacuate the area),” Kirkland said.
