Four of five cities and/or townships received at least one inch of rainfall this week, a few days after a burn ban was ordered by the Wharton County Office of Emergency Management (OEM).
Andy Kirkland said the rain measurement was at a level where it should have knocked off 100 to 200 point by Friday’s reading.
“There is still more rain to come; it’s still coming down pretty hard,” Kirkland said.
By press time Friday afternoon, the ban was still on.
The Keetch Byram Drought Index value Tuesday was 556 with the wettest part of the county recording 413, the driest 670 driest.
According to the Lower Colorado River Authority’s HydroMet during a 24-hour period Monday into Tuesday, Glen Flora had the most rain at 2.57 inches, followed by Wharton 1.88 inches, both East Bernard and El Campo 1.32 inches, and Lane City 0.90 inches.
The burn ban was five days old when heavy rain fell Tuesday in some parts of Wharton County.
Monday’s Ketch Byram Drought Index value was 549 (402 wettest - 666 driest).
