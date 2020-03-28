Wharton County is surrounded in all directions by neighboring counties that have either no positive COVID-19 cases reported, or have dozens reported.
The following is information shared by health officials or elected officials of counties that border Wharton County. They include Austin, Waller, Colorado, Jackson, Matagorda, Brazoria, and Fort Bend counties.
MARCH 26:
FORT BEND COUNTY Health & Human Services is reporting 32 additional cases of COVID-19 in the county, along with three additional recoveries.
The overall total is 86 cases and 8 recoveries.
MARCH 26:
BRAZORIA COUNTY has six new COVID-19 cases and three recovered cases
The Brazoria County Health Department is reporting six new COVID-19 cases that brings the total cases to thirty-nine in Brazoria County. Please see below for information on these new cases:
Case 1 – The individual is a male between the ages of 35-45 and resides in Pearland. He is in stable condition and recovering in home isolation. The case is not travel related.
Case 2 – The individual is a female between the ages of 70-80 and resides in Rosharon. She is currently hospitalized.
Case 3 – The individual is a female between the ages of 5-10 and resides in Clute. (Under active investigation)
Case 4 – The individual is a female between the ages of 25-35 and resides in Angleton. (Under active investigation)
Case 5 – The individual is a male between the ages of 65-75 and resides in Pearland. (Under active investigation)
Case 6 – The individual is a male between the ages of 35-45 and resides in Alvin. (Under active investigation)
As of today, March 26, we have three additional individuals fully recovered and released from home isolation. This totals four recovered cases.
Residents who have questions concerning COVID-19 can call the Brazoria County COVID-19 Information Line at 979-864-2167, for non-health related questions call 979-864-1898, Monday – Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
MARCH 27:
Members of the MATAGORDA COUNTY Emergency Management team continue to work with every testing site to keep the public informed concerning the number of positive and negative cases.
The current number of positive cases in Matagorda County is 9.
This isn’t a scorecard but a look into the window to see how Matagorda County is doing, as we protect the health and safety of our citizens and the thousands of visitors we have every day working in essential areas of our County.
MARCH 26:
Jackson County and JACKSON COUNTY Hospital District have been updated by Texas Department of State Health Services regarding the first resident reported positive for COVID-19. The epidemiological investigation has concluded that the patient’s exposure to the virus occurred while the patient was outside Jackson County. Additionally, the patient has not had contact with the Jackson County community since the exposure. The patient is isolating at home.
MARCH 24:
AUSTIN COUNTY Judge Tim Lapham issued a press release informing Austin County that its first confirmed case of COVID-19 was in Sealy.
MARCH 24:
As we have mentioned before, any and all correct information will come from the county. Do not get your local COVID-19 reports from Facebook or other websites on the internet. As discussed before, reputable websites such as the TDSHS, CDC and Johns Hopkins are fantastic, truthful sites.
You can also visit our Facebook page, the COLORADO COUNTY OEM page or www.co.colorado.tx.us. Our county website is updated regularly and you will find all the COVID information that you should need.
Today, I fielded almost a dozen calls from citizens asking about positive cases they have heard about. I promise you, as soon as there is a positive case in our county, you will know about it from either our Facebook page, our OEM’s Facebook page or our county’s website.
— Director Michael Furrh
MARCH 16:
At this time, there are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in WALLER COUNTY, but there are 57 confirmed cases in Texas in 17 different counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.