Over the last few months, we've all primarily focused on "flattening the curve" and keeping ourselves and loved ones safe from COVID-19. And even though coronavirus cases are stabilizing in our community, we must continue to stay committed to preventing the spread of this new virus.
“But, as we begin to settle into our ‘new normal’ — knowing that the new coronavirus will be with us for some time — we should start thinking about our overall health and wellness again. According to the American College of Radiology (ACR) and the Society of Breast Imaging (SBI), women should start getting their annual mammogram at age 40,” said Amy Sebastian-Deutsch, DNP, APRN, CNS, AOCNS.
"Many of us spent the last two months putting our personal health care on hold, but now it's time to re-focus on our total health. Early detection of breast cancer with annual mammography remains our most powerful tool in the fight against breast cancer in women," Sebastian-Deutsch said.
Here are three things Sebastian-Deutsch would like women to know about getting their annual mammogram in the time of COVID-19.
Screening mammograms and diagnostic mammograms
"Now that our COVID-19 patient population has stabilized and statewide restrictions have been lifted, we're resuming care and offering both routine screening mammograms and diagnostic mammograms,” Sebastian-Deutsch said.
A screening mammogram is recommended annually for women starting at age 40 (ACR & SBI). This type of mammogram is a yearly, routine check for breast cancer in women who have no symptoms or lumps. At Houston Methodist Sugar Land, an order is not required for a screening mammogram.
A diagnostic mammogram is different from a screening mammogram. It's used if palpable lumps are felt or other clinical symptoms appear. Your doctor will help you understand which one is right for you.
Keeping one safe
"We have turned our full scope of mammogram services back on, with an abundance of caution," Sebastian-Deutsch said.
The Breast Care Center is taking every precaution to keep patients safe, including:
•Requiring all patients, visitors and employees to wear masks
•Screening patients and employees upon arrival to our care centers
•Practicing social distancing in our waiting rooms
• Increasing housekeeping and vigilance in our disinfection protocols
Early detection of breast cancer starts with an annual mammogram
Identifying breast cancer early is an incredibly important tool, as we know that early detection improves a woman's overall prognosis and often results in less aggressive treatment options. One in eight women will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of their lifetime.
Making time for a mammogram every year is an important part of maintaining your overall wellness and protecting yourself from breast cancer.
For the latest news, events and information, visit houstonmethodist.org/sugarland or our Facebook page at fb.com/methodistsugarland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.