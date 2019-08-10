The Wharton County 4-H held its Annual Awards Banquet July 30.
The banquet is to recognize 4-H members and leaders for their achievements during the past year. There were 185 attendees.
This year, there were 76 Wharton County 4-H members who received awards for all their accomplishments. The projects included food & nutrition, clothing & textiles, livestock, leadership, shooting sports and their Wharton County Youth Fair projects.
Top award winners each year are the bronze, silver and gold stars, “I Dare You,” Capital Farm Credit award, distinguished leader, 4-H alumni, and “Friend of 4-H.”
The bronze star is the highest level of achievement a junior 4-H member can receive. Winners were Allie Bohuslar of El Campo and Macy Stavinoha of East Bernard. The silver star is the highest level of achievement an intermediate 4-H member can receive. Winners were Reese Coldeway of East Bernard and Kasey Burns of El Campo. The gold star is the highest level of achievement a senior 4-H member can receive. In addition to receiving a buckle this year’s gold star recipients received a Texas flag that was flown over the Texas capital in Austin. The flags were given by Rep. Phil Stephenson. The gold star winners were Taylor Watz and Zoey Zahn, both from El Campo.
The “I Dare You” award was presented to Ralston Chumchal of East Bernard and Lana Foyt of Wharton. The award was started in 1941 by William Danforth, who was the founder of the Ralston Purina Company. He offers the challenge—dare to be one’s best, to live a four-fold life, and to serve others. In a quote from the “I Dare You Book,” Danforth writes “I Dare You, whoever you are, to share with others the fruit of your daring. Catch a passion for helping others and richer life will come back to you.”
Capital Farm Credit has a strong commitment to assist with financing to young, beginning and small farmers and ranchers. Ralston Chumchal of East Bernard and Lana Foyt of Wharton received a $50 scholarship.
The 4-H Alumni award is presented to a volunteer leader who was a member of 4-H in their youth and who continues to give back to the 4-H program. Stacey Williamson of El Campo was the recipient.
Each year an adult volunteer leader is recognized for their efforts as a club manager or club leader. This year’s recipients were Nicole Orsak, Boling Country 4-H Club manager, and Michele Zahn Hillje-Louise 4-H Club manager.
The Friend of 4-H Award recognizes individuals and business in the community for their continued support of the 4-H program. The recipients were Laura Dorotik of Coconut Cream Pie Design – Embroidery, Screen Printing & Vinyl and Jon Eilts of Eilts Photography.
This year’s Wharton County 4-H Council officers handed the reins over to the newly elected 2019-2020 Wharton County 4-H Council Officers.
The new officers are President Taylor Watz of El Campo, 1st Vice President Lana Foyt of Wharton, 2nd Vice President Ryan Williamson of El Campo, 3rd Vice President Ralston Chumchal of East Bernard, Secretary Kasey Burns of El Campo, Treasurer Emily Glaze of El Campo, Reporter Leslie Zahn of El Campo, Health and Safety Officer Davis Coldeway of East Bernard, and Parliamentarian Keegan Cavness of East Bernard.
Enrollment for the 2019-2020 4-H year will begin Sept. 1. If you are interested in joining a 4-H club, contact Wharton County 4-H Agent Laura Reyna at 979-532-3310 or lereyna@ag.tamu.edu.
