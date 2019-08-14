The Boling FFA Chapter capped the summer off with a trip to the 91st annual Texas FFA Convention held in Fort Worth from July 12-16.
This year’s convention theme was “Illuminate” and it focused on how to illuminate action, service, influence, potential, and community. The 2018-2019 Texas FFA State Officers gave exhilarating speeches that helped encourage everyone to find their inner potential and live with intention.
The 23 members that represented the Boling FFA Chapter attended leadership workshops, business sessions, and other team building activities to set goals for the coming school year.
A few highlights of the week were keynote speakers, Clint Pulver, who motivated students through his unique and captivating humor and stories. The most pivotal point in his address was about an influential figure who changed the perception of his habit and the purpose of his life. He was then followed by Erica Clark-Goode, former president of the Texas FFA. She gave remarks about women being an integral part of the organization during the past 50 years since the formal acceptance of female membership in 1969. "It was such an honor to serve as the first female Texas State President in 1991 and I love to witness women continuing to leave their mark and shape what the FFA is today," she said.
On Wednesday, during the third general session, Laelah Bickham was recognized on stage during the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo (HLS&R) scholarship presentation. And on Thursday, Allison Jedlicka was recognized during the Richard Wallrath Scholarship presentation.
To receive these scholarships, students were required to complete an application that involved grades throughout their high school career, extra circular activities, SAT/ACT scores, and involvement within the FFA chapter. Those applications were then judged at the area and state levels. Once the application went through the area level, students attended an interview in Stephenville where they were to answer questions based on Texas agriculture and education. After the interview students then found out if they would receive a scholarship. Bickham received a $20,000 scholarship from the HLS&R. Jedlicka was awarded a $10,000 scholarship from the Richard Wallrath Educational Foundation. Both women will be attending Texas A&M University in the fall.
This year, the Boling FFA Chapter had 10 individuals receive their Lone Star FFA degree. Boling FFA instructors said these students worked hard and put in many hours to complete their record books and were judged at the district, area, and state levels. Drake Bartos, Aryan Bhakta, Kimberly Castillo, Hannah Mata, Dakota Metting, Preston Miller, Madison Spacek , Kodey Sulak, Kyndal Vega, and Emily Woytek received their Lone Star degrees at the fourth general session. The Lone Star FFA degree is the highest degree of active membership bestowed by a state FFA association.
