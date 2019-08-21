Four young people from Wharton experienced a wonderful trip and learned much on their spring trip to Israel. Emily Wilkins, Jack Wilkins, Nick and sister Sarah Stransky with Debbie Cenko, as part of the faculty, flew to Ben Gurion Airport a 10-hour flight arriving at 4:30 in the morning.
Their journey took them to Capernaum, Simon Peter's house where Jesus lived for three years. They took a boat ride on Sea of Galilee, visited the site where Jesus fed the multitudes. Sarah reaffirmed her baptism in the Jordan River. They visited the Church of Annunciation and Sanctuary of Nazareth, Church in Nazareth built on the site presumed to be the basement of Jesus’ childhood home. They visited the market and learned about Palestine-Israeli relations and learned about the development of Christianity. They visited the Western Wall, lessons on "Red Alert" when Hamas terrorizes Israelis along Gaza Strip. The group also visited the Holocaust Museum, Dead Sea, Bethlehem, the Garden of Gethsemani, the tomb where Mary was buried, and the Church of Holy Sepulcre. They are thankful to First Presbyterian Church for sponsorship and for the spiritual experience and knowledge about the situation in the Middle East. The group left Houston on May 23 and returned June 2.
Celebrating birthdays this month: Margie Dornak, Christie Heimann, Lillian Kohleffel, Patricia Kirkland Flores, Dennis Krenek, Larry Guerrero, Dennis Stavinoha, Robert Zahradnik, Marvin Macek, Jr., Gary Gajewsky, Lupe Gomez, Michael Hubenak, Mary Ann Srubar, Annie Stafford, Brenda Gwinner, Lisa Cochran, Elaine Alexander, Frank Mann Jr., Verna Petrash, Kim Peikert, Rosalie Svatek, Norma Jean House, Debbie Fitzgerald, Mason Muegge, Lorna Kaiser, Charles Chambers, Sandy Wilkins, Brenda Silvas, Chase Gwinner, Keith Johse, Estelle Heimann, Kimberly Williams, Minerva Munoz, Celeta Moses, Mary Agnes Erdelt, Ronnie Bollom, Jo Knezek, Max Barbee, Dennis Rachunek, Neal Kunkel, Rosemary Hinze; Johnathan Krenek, Ryan Weaver, Vivian Lawrence, Neil Hudgins Chris and Donna Merta.
Happy anniversary to: Frank and Lisa Cochran, Scott and Tammy Chambers, Johnny and Margie Dornak, Tim and Carole Arriaga, Laura and Stormy Starks, Dr. John and Noel Kieler, Dwight and Jamie King, Ken and Susan Freese, Janie and David Bucek, Sr., Dana and Bob Riley, Tommy and Lanette Thomas, Johnny Ray and Linda Svatek, Chuck and Paulette Roades, Darrell and Faye Evans, Michael and Terry Hinze, Marvin and Brenda Macek, Mark and Carol Gresham, Daniel and Marjorie Sklar. Michael Hubenak was elected Grand Knight for the 2019-2020 Fraternal Year Knights of Columbus, Council 3262.
Pretty lady Patty Hubenak has been working four years at WC Generation in Newgulf. She and hubby Russell were doing their shopping. If you didn't know it, firefighters are the happiest workers. (According to Bloomberg report). A come and go shower was given to Heather Kana and baby Lenora in El Campo at the Dornak residence. Heather and husband Coby Kana are first-time parents. Heather recently obtained her P.A. certificate.
My dear longtime friend Leah Lockley Wittig took a well-deserved vacation to Belize, knowing her she fell in love and bought a family of miniature donkeys before she left. Hubby Ronnie Wittig asked for the help of grandchildren the Frankum boys to please help while grandma was gone in taking care of the triplets. When Leah returned the boys brought the mini donkeys back to Ronnie but instead of three, the family had grown to four. That was a surprise to Ronnie. The littlest ones named her "Rosie" everybody fell in love with the new member of the Wittig Lockley family including grandma Bitsy and aunt Amanda Frankum. I haven't seen Ronnie to ask how he feels with his new growing family, but if you see him ask him for me. Please!
Tim and Mary Duyka were in Chicago for a wedding of their grandson. Don and Mary Erdelt are grandparents again. Clara Ann joined her older sisters Adeline and Layna to parents Erik and Lauren Erdelt. Peggy Sevuktekin of East Bernard’s son Kevin Sevuktekin, who works for American Airlines, handles the air flight stimulator, where pilots train. I remember him as a young boy who used to come to the clinic with Peggy. How time flies. Congratulations to the spring graduates of the Wharton Police Academy. Shirley Briston, Mary K. Cervenka, Denise Dunstan, Laura Garcia, Nancy Hartley, Deborah King, Paul King, Michael Limas, Sarah Lynch, Russell Machann, Penny McDaniel, Don Montoya, Gloria Montoya, Marc Nolan, Ashton Sabrsula, Brigitte Vaughan, and Joshua Wells. Makyla Monroe is the CPA class captain who is doing great work. Thanks to all for your support to our police department and first responders. We are with you!
QUOTE:
“Not all of us can do great things, but we can do small things with great LOVE.” - Saint Mother Theresa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.