Persons who drove past the Wharton Cemetery during the four days that preceded Memorial Day might have seen activities taking place in several locations in and near this cemetery. The curious who wanted to know the who and the why stopped to inquire. For those who wondered but did not inquire will find the who, what, when, where, and why in this series.
The most visible were Wharton City Police Lt. Ben Evans and crew, Burnell Neal and Charles Washington, mowing and cleaning the northeast section of the cemetery bordered by Alabama and Grove streets. Their job is difficult due to uneven ground, some fallen tombstones, and more weeds than grass, but they come twice a month to keep the site a place of dignity for those buried there. These men are not paid as no money exists for this vital maintenance; they replaced Just Do It Now, January 2019.
This section once had more tombstones than now in place, so what appears to be only a few burials in a large tract is deceiving. There came a time when weeds and brush did take over, keeping anyone or a mower from entering. A decision was made to push tombstones down and over into a jumble at the fence line so the tract could be cleared. Some tombstones have not been replaced to their proper location and no list exists of those buried there. If anyone has knowledge of persons who are interred at this site, give this information to Lt. Evans. The fence that once contained this section has been removed. The remaining three-fourths of the block is being mowed and cleaned by residents at Victory In Jesus Recovery Center.
Just across Grove Street is the Hispanic Cemetery established in 1935. Due to some burials not having a marker to denote that space is occupied, burials in this cemetery are interred in order of deaths. This could have a husband and wife buried in separate locations when years would intervene between their deaths unless two spaces were purchased. Enedina Guerra and her volunteers clean this cemetery monthly; Olga Bargas Avalos, Ascension Quintanilla, and others manage a nonprofit Preservation of Our Ancestors organization that applied for a Texas Historical Commission marker; upon arrival a dedication ceremony will be announced.
The oldest section of the Wharton Cemetery has a wrought iron fence along Alabama and N. East Avenue, but when originally placed, the fence extended down Caney Street. This fence once surrounded the courthouse with stile steps on its four sides to keep livestock from entering the grounds. In 1914, when the City of Wharton enacted an ordinance to keep all livestock contained, the stiles and fence were removed, and the fence donated to the cemetery. That same year the cemetery association set aside 10 plots in the extended southeast section for Wharton County “pauper burials.” Currently, the Wharton ISD USAF Jr ROTC TX-956 unit under the leadership of Chief Master Sgt. Edward Slacum is cleaning this wrought iron fence to bring it back to its former glory; maintaining another element of Wharton’s historic past.
The northwest section lies across from St. Paul’s American Lutheran Church and contains the oldest burials. One burial site stands out from the rest containing three tombs surrounded by an ancient wrought iron fence. The monument tells us the story: Barbara Betts age 33, wife of Charles, and their six-year old daughter Louise died two weeks apart in 1843 [most likely from Yellow Fever]. The third burial is the second wife of Charles, Elizabeth age 20, who died 1858. Charles Betts created the tri-burial, above-ground false crypts, and placed a padlock on the gate door over 150 years ago; rust and attempts by others to open the gate broke one hinge. Charles S. Betts is not buried at this site.
Time is not a friend to cemeteries and the Betts’ gravesite needed TLC. To its rescue came Wayne Waters, a member of the Wharton Cemetery Association. He is in the process of repairing the gate, cleaning rust from the wrought iron, and the grime that clings to the marble columns. Wayne is not a descendant of the Betts family but is someone who saw a need and came to the rescue. Ronnie Koenig donated his welding skills to repair the gate.
Memorial Day had another name
Memorial Day began as Decoration Day following the War Between the States to honor those who died during that conflict. Decoration Day was held on the last Sunday of May but was replaced by Memorial Day following the end of World War II and moment of remembrance changed to last Monday of May. A national pause for honoring the fallen military occurs at 3 p.m. local time having placed flags and/or flowers on grave sites.
All cemeteries in and near Wharton are decorated with flags every year for Memorial Day by members of VFW Post 4474 and American Legion Post 87. Large flags are posted at the entrance to Evergreen Cemetery and small flags on every veteran’s burial there as well as all those in the Wharton Cemetery. Jose Delgado places all the flags at the large Bowden Cemetery just outside Wharton. Flags are placed at the two entrances to the Hispanic Cemetery, and along the fence at the Shearith Israel Jewish Cemetery. This is done on the Saturday preceding Memorial Day – a huge undertaking by these volunteers. In an interview with Sarah Hudgins who helps put out these flags, membership in these veteran organizations is dwindling and many of those who remain are older with limited ability to do this task and unless younger veterans join these posts or become volunteers, this way to honor veterans in cemeteries may end.
Labor of love and care
During these four days another group was at work on a project to determine location of burials not marked. When Wharton County was created in 1845, families were already living on the east bank of the Colorado River where the Kincheloe family donated a site in the William Kincheloe League for the establishment of a county courthouse. During the early Texas Republic period, persons who died were usually buried on the land where they had a home, or the body was sent back to an ancestral graveyard due to few consecrated grounds dedicated for burials.
Day 1 of the 4 days in May had a large group of people congregate to watch members of the Fort Bend County Archeological Society unload what looked like a large lawn mower. A ground penetrating radar (GPR) unit on wheels sends radar pulses downward to record electronically, variations in the soil below; soil content determines depth it can reach. Bruce Grethen and Bob Crosser have a long history of operating the GPR to help find unmarked burials. The northwest corner of the cemetery has some areas with no tombstones, but records and “hand-me-down” stories say burials do exist in this area.
Days 2, 3, and 4 expanded the underground search using a Magnetometer and ERS [Electrical Resistivity Survey] in the northwest corner and across Alabama Street in the St. Paul’s church parking lot. This three-day project was conducted by Marty Horn, Ph.D. of Louisiana State University. Dr. Horn has used this underground survey equipment for the Center for Energy Studies and Louisiana Geological Survey operations. Members of the David Bucek family helped with placing the probes, a labor-intensive setup for areas being scanned. Set-up would begin early morning and not shut down until late afternoon in the sweltering weather conditions. Results of this survey will be addressed in Part 3 of this series.
The Wharton Cemetery is not owned by the City of Wharton nor Wharton County but operated by a committee and volunteers under the title Wharton Cemetery Association and are responsible for its upkeep. Beginning in the mid-1980s I visited all known cemeteries in Wharton County and created a Wharton County Cemetery Survey; these volumes can be viewed at any of the libraries in the county.
It takes a village of friends, strangers, neighbors, visitors, parents, children, and even those who have passed on to tell a story of what makes a village.
Part 2, “McWillie Plantation,” will tell the story of who began this cemetery and why.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.