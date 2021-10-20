The “Always … Patsy Cline” reviews from Kevin and Becky Blalock were positive for the Plaza Theatre’s first show of the 2021-22 season that began last Friday.
This musical will be performed Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from Oct. 22-24. Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday matinee performances beginning at 2:30 p.m.
The cast and band of Always…Patsy Cline is as follows: Jenna Crowell as Patsy Cline, Jami Hughes as Louise Seger, band members are Mary Margaret Northington on fiddle, Ken Shanks on bass, Carolyn Gibson on keyboard, Bobby Ogdee on drums, David Hubenak on steel guitar, and Jeff Davang on lead guitar.
About the Show: Always… Patsy Cline is more than a tribute to the legendary country singer who died tragically at age 30 in a plane crash in 1963.
The show is based on a true story about Cline's friendship with a fan from Houston named Louise Seger, who befriended the star in a Texas honky-tonk in 1961 and continued a correspondence with Cline until her death.
The musical play, complete with down-home country humor, true emotion and even some audience participation, includes many of her unforgettable hits, such as Crazy, I Fall to Pieces, Sweet Dreams and Walking After Midnight… 27 songs in all.
The show's title was inspired by Cline's letters to Seger, which were consistently signed "Love ALWAYS… Patsy Cline.”
General admission is $20. Plaza Theatre season ticket holders are reminded they can use their season tickets for this event.
Visit www.whartonplazatheatre.org to take advantage of the online ticketing system where you can choose your exact seats, pay by credit card, and print your tickets from home.
You may also make reservations by calling the box office at 979-282-2226. COVID-19 protocols remain in place.
Visit whartonplazatheatre.org/socialdistancing for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.