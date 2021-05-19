The East Bernard Lions Club will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, May 24 in the conference room of Hlavinka Equipment on US 90.
This will be the final attempt to maintain the Lions Club. After 80 years (1941) of existence, membership has dwindled. The club needs younger members to carry on the motto.
Currently the East Bernard Lions have been providing scholarships to graduating seniors, providing baskets of food during the Christmas season, paying for two wreaths for the Wreaths Across America project, providing funds for eye exams and new glasses to needy students in East Bernard ISD, and paying for the re-charter of the local Boy Scout unit for many years.
The local club supports the Lions Camp near Kerrville that provides at no cost a quality summer experience for Texas children with physical disabilities, type-1 diabetes and cancer.
The Lions’ motto is “We Serve.” Members have been joining together to give their valuable time and effort to improve the city and the world. In the past members have cleaned the railroad right-of-way, planted trees on the railroad right-of-way in the city, and donated a bench to the city park.
Contact President Stephen Hlavinka at steve.hlavinka@hlavinka.com and Membership Chairman Bill Gerke at 979-453-1823.
