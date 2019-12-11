Heads up Java Jam fans. The Java Jam will be held a little early this month. It’s Christmas time again and Mike Blakely and his talented and lovely wife, Annie, will join in singing harmony on many of the tunes. The first set will be Blakely originals from his former CDs as well as a few from his most recent release, The Outside Circle album which received the 2019 Song of the Year awards from both the Western Writers Association (WWA), and the International Western Music Association, (IWMA). The coveted Spur Award from WWA was Mike’s third Spur award in a competitive industry where most consider one to be a lifetime achievement.
Mike Blakely, novelist/musician/songwriter from Fredericksburg, will perform at the Java Jam, Friday, Dec. 13, from 6-9 p.m., inside the Milam Street Coffee Shop. Open to the public, the process is simple: Bring a covered dish with a little extra to share and $15 per person (except kids are free) for the honor system cover charge. The food is always great and guests may bring their own wine.
Blakely, who was reared in Wharton, a graduate of Wharton High, WCJC and the University of Texas, continues to leave his creative footprints across the landscapes of Texas, the U.S., and the world, as the author of 20 books and a performing songwriter with ten CD's to his credit. His talents take him to annual concert tours of Europe and the U.S.
As a novelist, Blakely has enjoyed national distribution, with his books selling in Barnes & Noble, Hastings, Borders, Wal-mart and independent bookstores everywhere. He is a winner of the Spur Award for Best Western Novel, 2001, “Summer of Pearls,” given annually by Western Writers of America. His most recent novel, “A Sinister Splendor,” historical novel of the Mexican/American war was nominated for the same award this year. To quote famed western novelist, Elmer Kelton, “Besides being a fine spinner of tales, Mike Blakely is a poet and musician at heart, which makes his narrative sing and his unusual characters dance their way through the epic story of a changing west.”
Blakely has written, in addition to novels, over 500 songs which have caught the attention of artists such as Grammy-winner Flaco Jimenez, Raul Malo (of The Mavericks), Gary P. Nunn, Larry Joe Taylor, Johnny Rodriquez and many others. One of his songs, from his own CD, “Last Comanche Moon” was the number one requested tune for over sixteen weeks over the Americana radio network in America and, of all places, the top English language station in France. One of Mike’s songs, the bi-lingual “Seguro Que Hell Yes” was recently released by Alan Jackson on his new album.
Blakely's dual career as a novelist and performing songwriter makes him uniquely qualified for an appearance at venues around the world. Java Jam attendees can expect a sensory filled hour of entertainment from a rare talent, a prolific writer, and an established veteran of the American and European entertainment industry in print, over the airways and on stage. And as usual he’ll hang around for the traditional Jam with the Java Jam Band in the second set.
For more on Blakely, visit www.mikeblakely.com
For directions to the Java Jam see www.milamstcoffee.com
