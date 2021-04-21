We are blessed to see another month with fewer deaths due to the pandemic. I am enjoying immensely the publication of Today’s Catholic Digest dedicated in honor of our Auxiliary Bishop Designate Gary Janak. Congratulations upon his appointment as auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of San Antonio. We pray to the Holy Spirit to guide him.
Best birthday wishes to Jackie Carlson, Kathy Koehl, Josie Mican, Darlene Munoz, Margarita Villarreal, Shirlene Lowdermilk, Paula Torp, Shelllie Gaddie, Martha Moritz, Julia Vela, Elene Gedevani, Patty Hlavinka, JaNeile Etheridge, Lisa Rubio, Pamela Youngblood, Gladys Dusek, Linda Vacek, Mary Stavinoha, Sandra Dusek, Susie Koenig, Dorothy Vecera, Yvonne Krenek, Lana Chilek, Jane Primrose, and Dorothy Tesar.
B.B. Krenek was chosen Knight of the Month. Family of the Month David and Michelle Zahn. Congratulations all.
Bennie Skrovan is retiring from the Texasgulf Credit Union. He has served the membership on the board for over 50 years. Bennie has contributed to its growth and success, and has earned the confidence of the members. We wish him a peaceful retirement and send my love to his wife Beverly and their family.
Waylon Rhodes Kopycinski arrived at the home of Jynna and Matt on April 8, weighing 7 lbs., 12 oz. He joins 3-year old sister Townes, who is delighted.
Patricia Michulka of East Bernard announced a great-grandson. Geran and wife Scarlet Rose welcomed Finley Apollo Rose. He weighed 7 lbs., 4 oz.
On Thursday, I went to the Lions Club meeting and the guest speaker for the meeting was my neighbor Gwen Teves, director of community development for the city and who is also involved with many other projects, Krystal Hasselmeier is her assistant, and I know Gwen is very good in all she does in her position with the city. I had the privilege of serving for the People with Disabilities a few years ago and enjoyed all the people on the board and how Gwen interacted with all of us.
I left Lions early in order to get my second injection at Oak Bend hospital. The parking lot was totally taken by the National Guard. I thanked the soldiers, as well as the Wharton police who were also there helping and I saw our OEM Deputy Coordinator Debbie Cenko busy working. Debbie is also a Lion member, has been for many years, and you can be sure she is a worker and things will get done with her enthusiasm and her love of people. Congratulations to Debbie (also extended to her husband Russell). We are in good hands.
Two dear friends came by the house. Alice Koenig and I enjoyed lunch and she has gotten got her vaccine. Alberto Ortiz, P.A.C. is enjoying retirement.
Lions Club Pancake Supper is May 30. It will be a drive through and you can call 979-533-1660 or 979-533-6504 for tickets.
“I ask everyone...to become a prophetic witness of The culture of care.”
Pope Francis, World Day of Peace 2021
Liliana Johse has been a Wharton County resident since 1979. She is a member of several Wharton civic groups. To contact her, call 979-532-4657.
