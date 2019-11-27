Since the start of registration for the new year, the Girl Scouts have had a great number of girls wanting to be part of the largest female-led organization in the world. The girls are very excited about the opportunities they have already experienced and those that they will be a part of in the future.
From now until the year end, the Girl Scouts have many outings and community services to be enjoyed and others to help their neighbors. The Girl Scouts will attend the annual pumpkin patch festival at Dewberry Farms, they will be dazzled with a night out at Disney On Ice, also they participated in the annual Christmas Parade on Tuesday, Nov. 26 and going caroling at the Wharton Manor Nursing Home.
The Girl Scout organization wants every girl to succeed. That’s why Girl Scouts builds a girl of courage, confidence, and character, who can make the world a better place. If you have questions contact the organization at 713-292-0300 or visit them online at www.gssjc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.