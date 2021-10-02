The Wharton County Junior College Choir’s first performance of the fall season will cover a wide gamut of genres, from Top 40 hits to the theatre to music from the Renaissance period.
Called “Music of the Night,” the concert is scheduled at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, in the Duson-Hansen Fine Arts Building on the Wharton campus. The event is free and open to the public.
WCJC Choir Director Dr. Karl Paoletti said he chose the varied selections to showcase the impact of music on society and culture.
“I wanted to present a concert that celebrates all things music,” he said. “The concert is an opportunity for us to sing together and to celebrate the art form of music.”
Selections include such well-known favorites as Duke Ellington’s “It Don’t Mean a Thing if it Ain’t Got That Swing” to Elvis Presley’s “Jailhouse Rock” to selections from “The Sound of Music.”
“I think the audience will really enjoy the repertoire that I have selected,” Paoletti said.
