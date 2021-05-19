From day one of freshman year, students hear and learn about how exciting and wonderful it is to be a senior. Freshmen always seem to anticipate becoming a senior, but little do they know how quickly those years pass. Here we are in May, and those students are quickly realizing that their high school years are coming to an end and graduation is right around the corner. The challenges from overcoming a school year during a pandemic has definitely made for a year that required support and encouragement from the district, community, classmates and most importantly family members of those graduating seniors. As this senior class approaches taking on the next steps in life, our district wants to recognize that this class is comprised of talented, skilled individuals that will go far in life, and as a district, we could not be more delighted.
This class not only has 120 graduates this year that will be recognized at graduation, but this class has an estimated 97 graduates that will be continuing their education. The 2021 senior class had 30 seniors get accepted to over 60 major universities.
We have seniors that will be attending Texas A&M, Sam Houston State University, Texas State University, Penn State, University of Texas-Tyler, University of Texas-San Antonio, Baylor University, University of Houston and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, just to name a few.
We have several athletes that will continue their sports careers along with their education at Northwest Missouri State University, Southwest Baptist University, Victoria College and Galveston College.
WHS has over 60 seniors attending junior colleges including Wharton County Junior College, Blinn and Lone Star College. Several that will be obtaining technical degrees at Texas State Technical College and five that will join the military.
Wharton ISD is very proud of all of our senior graduates and we would like to wish each of them success in their future endeavors. We look forward to honoring them at the Wharton ISD graduation on Friday, May 28.
If you are unable to attend due to the COVID-19 protocols that are set in place, we ask that you join us on our Wharton ISD District Facebook page as we will live feed the event beginning at 8 p.m.
Congratulations Senior Class of 2021 and Go Tigers!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.