1824, William Kincheloe received a land grant from Mexico of two leagues [8856.8 acres; one on east bank of Colorado River, one on west bank of Colorado. To get a clear title he had to prove he lived on the land, cleared a portion to plant crops [league 1], have built a sawmill [league 2], and induced 20 or more families to come live within these leagues. Kincheloe arrived via Colorado River but wisely chose west bank of Peach Creek to build his home. He died 1835, age 56, and buried in unmarked grave near his home on Peach Creek.
1836 created Republic of Texas; new seats of government were established, and more families brought in to settle and defend this new government. 1845, parts of Colorado, Matagorda, and Jackson counties were carved out to create Wharton County and establish a county seat in new town of Wharton located in Wm Kincheloe League #1. Wm Kincheloe’s sons began “selling” east bank league acreage. Sales easy payment plan [Contract for Deed – no upfront money; Deed not filed with county clerk until last payment], a promise to clear the land, build a home, and plant a money crop to pay off the debt. Abram A and Sarah Jane McWillie took advantage of this generous offer in 1850s.
A.A. McWillie, of Scottish descent, actually a McDonald but name change due to McDonald family participation in revolt against English throne 1745; they escaped hanging by changing name to McWillie and promised to leave Scotland. Abram’s brother William elected 22nd governor of Mississippi [1857-1859] where Abram and Sarah lived prior moving to Texas. Abram well educated having graduated from South Carolina College in 1833. He married Sarah Jane 1837, but no children of this marriage.
Term “plantation” gives image of Tara in Gone With the Wind having stately two-story home among moss-draped oaks, surrounded by several thousand acres. This does not describe McWillie plantation. His 512 acres [sold as 212 ac. and 300 ac. parcels] was smallest plantation in this area; he owned 25 slaves. In contrast his neighbor, A.C. Horton, had 170 slaves just in Wharton County, and two-story homes set among moss-draped oaks surrounded by thousands of acres in Wharton and Matagorda communities. A neighbor north of his tract, WFS Alexander, owned 83 slaves; his home on West Bernard Creek.
McWillie 512-acre tract stretched from Colorado River along east boundary of Kincheloe league, wrapping around north end of the five acre lots. Deed of Trust stated tract contained five-acre graveyard Kincheloe family had earlier set aside for town of Wharton burials. Tract included land east of current East Avenue to Alabama Road and land north of current Alabama Street.
McWillie establishes a homestead farming operation. 1856, Wm. J. Phillips, adopted son of A.C. Horton, removed part of graveyard fence in disrepair separating five-acre Wharton Cemetery from McWillie cotton patch. Enlarging graveyard act caused a lawsuit to be filed against Phillips. In protest and appeal, suit went to Texas Supreme Court [Phillips v. State of Texas]. Phillips moved to squash indictments due to charges having no offense known to law. Motion overruled January 1867; Wm. Phillips found guilty and fined $150; Jim Phillips [Freedman] acquitted.
1861, Abram A. McWillie volunteered for the Wharton Rangers and elected captain by his peers. Included in 60 volunteers were Privates Wm. J. Phillips, C.S. Betts, and Daniel Kincheloe. September 1861, county sets $1,500 to outfit Rangers for active service. Capt. McWillie, 42, given responsibility for buying items deemed necessary. Later, Major A.A. McWillie joins Bates Cavalry Regiment 22nd Brigade Texas Militia and sent to New Orleans; he dies 1862 outside of Texas. His will gives all his Texas land to his wife; W. J. Phillips and Jackson Rust attest to McWillie’s signature on the will recorded 1866.
Following the Civil War’s end, many landowners unable to pay taxes or balance due on land purchase. Reconstruction Court system foreclosed on property via a sheriff sale [during that period sheriff also acting tax collector].
A.A. McWillie originally signed a contract to pay Daniel Kincheloe $20 per acre for 512 acres [less five-acre graveyard]; Abram died in 1862. Records show he did not make any payments prior to his death due to intervention of Civil War. March 1870, Jane McWillie, unable to pay, is forced to satisfy judgement against land via foreclosure of Vendor Mortgage Lien held by Daniel Kincheloe. I. N. Dennis, son-in-law of A. C. Horton, plus WFS Alexander and B.H. Boone act as appraisers for McWillie estate. Kincheloe high bidder, $10 per acre – half original sale price. No money changed hands as $5,120 for 512 acres satisfied lien and judgement of Daniel Kincheloe vs. Jane McWillie. October 1872, Rust 212 ac. McWillie tract; December 1873, Martha, widow of Daniel Kincheloe, transfers remaining 300 acres McWillie tract next to Wharton Cemetery to daughter Mary Lipscomb. Although A. A. McWillie owned this tract only for a short time, 1902 City of Wharton map still refers to it as “McWillie Place.” (View Map)
History of Wharton Cemetery begins prior to five-acre tract being designated as a graveyard for citizens of Wharton as land in Wm. Kincheloe League occupied by numerous settlers to satisfy land grant to bring in 20-plus families. These families, plus slave families suffered deaths and burials. It is assumed these five acres already used as a graveyard between 1824 and 1850. Orientation of burials at this time were, by custom, having tombstone face East so at Second Coming, Christians would rise up from their grave to meet Christ per: I Thessalonians 4:16-18 and transported to Heaven in the Rapture. Thus, oldest burials in Wharton Cemetery face east, not lined up with fence and street orientation like later burials.
During fur days of May survey, oldest area of graveyard major focus in looking for burials not having tombstones; large space in northwest corner believed used for pauper burials – thus no markers. Burials for early settlers, plus those of slaves could have been interred in an area now under Alabama St and over into blocks across the street north and northeast of present fenced site.
Part III will expand information electronic surveys recorded during four-day period prior to Memorial Day. Burials do not always have tombstones or other markers to denote burial site or graveyard. Numerous reasons cause absence: no source to obtain permanent markers, removal due to property use change, theft, lack of funds, no remaining family to see one put into place, etc. However, current technology which can “see” below ground can aid in finding clues that could denote unmarked burials.
“A nation that forgets its past has no future.”
Winston Churchill
